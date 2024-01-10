Camelia Pătrașcu Ascends to Partner at Popovici Nițu Stoica & Asociații

Effective from 1st January 2024, Camelia Pătrașcu has ascended to the position of Partner within the Litigation Practice Group at Popovici Nițu Stoica & Asociații, a prominent independent law firm in Romania. This promotion is a reflection of Pătrașcu's distinguished career and substantial contributions to the legal industry, particularly in the domain of dispute resolution.

Advertisment

Expertise Beyond Dispute

Camelia Pătrașcu is renowned for her deep legal expertise and her extensive experience in dealing with complex judicial proceedings. Her specialty lies in real estate construction and infrastructure litigation, areas that are critical to both national development and individual rights. Apart from this, her professional portfolio also features advising and representation in contentious public procurement, foreign direct investment (FDI), and competition matters—areas that shape the economic landscape of a nation.

A Portfolio of Success

Advertisment

Pătrașcu's promotion is not merely a testament to her individual prowess. It is also a reflection of the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering expertise. The Managing Partner of the firm, Florian Nitu, expressed satisfaction with her promotion. He acknowledged Pătrașcu's contributions to the firm's successes in litigation, and her alignment with the firm's core values and ethics. This promotion is a reaffirmation of the firm's faith in her capabilities and a recognition of her dedication and commitment.

Popovici Nițu Stoica & Asociații: A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1995, Popovici Nițu Stoica & Asociații is a leading law firm in Romania. It houses over 80 lawyers and experts, including 16 partners. The firm has been recognized for its comprehensive commercial specialization, both by clients and peers in the legal industry. Pătrașcu's promotion adds another feather in their cap and is a signal of their continued dedication to excellence, integrity, and professionalism.