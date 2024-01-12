en English
Europe

Bucharest Ranks Eighth in Global Traffic Congestion, TomTom Traffic Index Shows

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Bucharest Ranks Eighth in Global Traffic Congestion, TomTom Traffic Index Shows

In the latest Traffic Index by TomTom, a renowned GPS system manufacturer, Bucharest has earned a grim distinction: it has been named the eighth most congested city globally and the fourth in Europe. The Romanian capital has witnessed a surge in traffic congestion compared to the previous year. A journey of 10 kilometers, which was already daunting for commuters, has seen an increase of 20 seconds, now taking an average of 27 minutes and 40 seconds.

Peak-Hour Congestion: Time and Cost

The worst instance of congestion was recorded on November 28, 2023, when the same 10-kilometer distance took a staggering 36 minutes and 50 seconds to traverse. The residents of Bucharest have paid a hefty price for this congestion, losing an estimated 150 hours in traffic over the year. This stagnant time has also translated into a financial burden, with an extra fuel cost of nearly RON 1,000 accruing due to peak-hour congestion.

Wednesday Evening: The Traffic Nightmare

The traffic in Bucharest hits its peak on Wednesdays between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM. This time slot is the most challenging for commuters, as the city’s roads are at their busiest and slowest.

Global Congestion Perspective

On the world stage, London takes the dubious honor of being the most congested city, with an average car travel speed of a mere 15 km/h. Meanwhile, Dublin drivers face the brunt of peak-hour congestion, losing about 153 extra hours to traffic annually.

Vehicle Surge in Bucharest and Ilfov

The Traffic Index study, which analyzed data from 600 million GPS devices and mobile phones across 387 cities in 55 countries, also highlighted a significant rise in the number of registered vehicles in Bucharest and the adjacent Ilfov region. Between 2011 and 2022, Bucharest saw a nearly 30% increase in registered cars, while Ilfov’s count almost tripled, bringing the total to nearly 1.8 million registered vehicles.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

