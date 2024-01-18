5 to Go Announces Ambitious Expansion Plan for 2024

5 to go, Romania’s leading coffee chain, has announced an aggressive expansion plan for 2024. The company aims to open 150 new coffee shops, a move that is expected to increase its revenue by 25%, targeting a figure of 50 million euros. By the end of 2023, the company had already established over 500 coffee shops across 110 cities in Romania. As part of its 2024 strategy, the company plans to strengthen its domestic presence by venturing into at least 40 more Romanian cities and extend its international footprint.

5 to Go’s International Expansion

As part of its efforts to grow globally, 5 to go has set its eyes on Slovakia, with plans to establish its presence there. The company also aims to expand its Hungarian network to 10 shops. A pilot project in Bulgaria is also under consideration. To support this ambitious growth, 5 to go is focusing on increasing the average transaction value to over 15 lei and enhancing customer traffic in its shops.

Leading the Coffee Franchise in Eastern Europe

Established in 2015, 5 to go has earned its place as the largest coffee shop chain in Eastern Europe and the most popular franchise in Romania. This planned expansion is in line with the company’s commitment to growing the brand while delivering quality products and services to its customers.

Other Notable Expansion Plans in Various Sectors

Apart from 5 to go, several other businesses have announced expansion plans for 2024. TouchBistro’s annual State of Restaurants Report revealed that 94% of full-service restaurant operators have expansion plans for 2024, focusing on new revenue streams and technology. Additionally, Walmart plans to expand poke bars in locations in the United States as a new to-go option for shoppers. The Omaha Airport Authority has announced plans to expand Eppley Airfield’s terminal at a cost of $950 million, expecting to meet long-term growth in passenger traffic demand. Jersey Mike’s Subs has also announced a development agreement with Redberry Restaurants to open 300 restaurants across Canada by 2034.