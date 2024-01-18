en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

5 to Go Announces Ambitious Expansion Plan for 2024

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
5 to Go Announces Ambitious Expansion Plan for 2024

5 to go, Romania’s leading coffee chain, has announced an aggressive expansion plan for 2024. The company aims to open 150 new coffee shops, a move that is expected to increase its revenue by 25%, targeting a figure of 50 million euros. By the end of 2023, the company had already established over 500 coffee shops across 110 cities in Romania. As part of its 2024 strategy, the company plans to strengthen its domestic presence by venturing into at least 40 more Romanian cities and extend its international footprint.

5 to Go’s International Expansion

As part of its efforts to grow globally, 5 to go has set its eyes on Slovakia, with plans to establish its presence there. The company also aims to expand its Hungarian network to 10 shops. A pilot project in Bulgaria is also under consideration. To support this ambitious growth, 5 to go is focusing on increasing the average transaction value to over 15 lei and enhancing customer traffic in its shops.

Leading the Coffee Franchise in Eastern Europe

Established in 2015, 5 to go has earned its place as the largest coffee shop chain in Eastern Europe and the most popular franchise in Romania. This planned expansion is in line with the company’s commitment to growing the brand while delivering quality products and services to its customers.

Other Notable Expansion Plans in Various Sectors

Apart from 5 to go, several other businesses have announced expansion plans for 2024. TouchBistro’s annual State of Restaurants Report revealed that 94% of full-service restaurant operators have expansion plans for 2024, focusing on new revenue streams and technology. Additionally, Walmart plans to expand poke bars in locations in the United States as a new to-go option for shoppers. The Omaha Airport Authority has announced plans to expand Eppley Airfield’s terminal at a cost of $950 million, expecting to meet long-term growth in passenger traffic demand. Jersey Mike’s Subs has also announced a development agreement with Redberry Restaurants to open 300 restaurants across Canada by 2034.

0
Business Europe Romania
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Independent Buyers Transforming the Collision Industry's M&A Landscape
In the heart of Las Vegas, leaders of the collision industry came together in November 2023 for an enlightening panel discussion at the Collision Industry Conference. The central theme revolved around a significant shift in the industry’s merger and acquisition (M&A) landscape. Mike Anderson, founder of collision consultancy firm Collision Advice, highlighted the burgeoning interest
Independent Buyers Transforming the Collision Industry's M&A Landscape
KKR Facilitates Strategic Financing for Weber LLC to Bolster Growth
3 mins ago
KKR Facilitates Strategic Financing for Weber LLC to Bolster Growth
Egypt's Strategy Amid Global Crises: 3.8 Tons of Customs-Free Gold Imports in Eight Months
7 mins ago
Egypt's Strategy Amid Global Crises: 3.8 Tons of Customs-Free Gold Imports in Eight Months
Delta Controls Wins North American Company of the Year Award, Again
3 mins ago
Delta Controls Wins North American Company of the Year Award, Again
Maine Businesses Face Devastating Losses Amid Insurance Gap
3 mins ago
Maine Businesses Face Devastating Losses Amid Insurance Gap
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
3 mins ago
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Addressing Underrepresentation in Lupus Clinical Trials: A Call for Equity
1 min
Addressing Underrepresentation in Lupus Clinical Trials: A Call for Equity
Sisters' Journey Celebrates 25 Years of Advocacy at Dixwell Q House
2 mins
Sisters' Journey Celebrates 25 Years of Advocacy at Dixwell Q House
Patrick Mahomes Channels Michael Jordan in Chiefs' Victory
2 mins
Patrick Mahomes Channels Michael Jordan in Chiefs' Victory
Cork City Council Calls for Participation in 'Clean Air Night' to Combat Air Pollution
2 mins
Cork City Council Calls for Participation in 'Clean Air Night' to Combat Air Pollution
Lenovo's Tech Innovation Fuels Ducati's MotoGP Championship Chase
3 mins
Lenovo's Tech Innovation Fuels Ducati's MotoGP Championship Chase
Young Cricket Prodigies Shine in Sri Lankan School Cricket
3 mins
Young Cricket Prodigies Shine in Sri Lankan School Cricket
Inaugural Under-18 Girls Inter-Hub Cricket Tournament: A Launchpad for Uganda's Future Stars
3 mins
Inaugural Under-18 Girls Inter-Hub Cricket Tournament: A Launchpad for Uganda's Future Stars
Tragedy Strikes Long Island City Shelter: 3-Month-Old Girl Found Dead
3 mins
Tragedy Strikes Long Island City Shelter: 3-Month-Old Girl Found Dead
The Hidden Dangers and Ethical Issues of Bottled Water
3 mins
The Hidden Dangers and Ethical Issues of Bottled Water
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
2 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
2 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
4 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
4 hours
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
4 hours
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
4 hours
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
Los Angeles Grapples with Stray Cat Crisis Amid Avian Flu Concerns
4 hours
Los Angeles Grapples with Stray Cat Crisis Amid Avian Flu Concerns
Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Surge Amid Aging Population and Tech Innovations
5 hours
Global Orthopedic Implants Market to Surge Amid Aging Population and Tech Innovations
Russia Mulls Over 'Scoundrel Law' Amid Putin's Presidential Bid
5 hours
Russia Mulls Over 'Scoundrel Law' Amid Putin's Presidential Bid

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app