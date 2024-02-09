Rissington's Resilience: One Year After Cyclone Gabrielle's Devastation

One Year On Rissington's Battle to Overcome Cyclone Gabrielle's Devastation

The quaint hamlet of Rissington in Hawke's Bay is still wrestling with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, which struck a year ago, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. The cyclone's fury unleashed floods that swept away homes and a 94-year-old bridge, forever altering the landscape of this close-knit community.

A Year of Struggle and Scars

Gretchen Absolom, a 55-year resident of Rissington, recounts the horror as she watched logs, mud, and debris surge down the swollen Mangaone River. Her home narrowly escaped the destruction, but the land around it bears the scars of the floodwaters that ravaged the area. Soldiers Settlement Road, the only path leading to her property, is now over a meter higher due to the silt and logs buried beneath the metal laid during the ongoing clean-up operation.

The single-lane Bailey bridge, a temporary replacement for the destroyed one, connects both sides of the valley. Work on the permanent bridge is expected to commence in late 2025, a milestone eagerly awaited by residents.

A Community Split and Determined

Lesley Wilson's family orchard lost more than a quarter of their land, their home, and machinery in the storm. Despite the challenges, they have made progress in cleaning up and rebuilding, but face uncertainty about whether they can continue living on their property. They are also waiting for insurance money to rebuild their home.

The mental toll on the community is significant, with many residents still coping with the trauma of the cyclone. The local pub has become a hub for the community, which is now split in two due to the absence of the bridge.

Despite the odds, the fruit is being picked and looks amazing, a testament to the resilience of the Rissington community.

Government Support and a Long Road Ahead

The new Government has paused an overhaul of the emergency management system as it awaits a report into the response to the cyclone. Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell said that the report would likely require changes to the prospective law, the Emergency Management Bill.

The Government has already spent $4.7 billion on the recovery, and Mitchell suggested more funding could be forthcoming. Debris and silt remain major issues in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, causing health and safety concerns and preventing productive land from being used. Despite fiscal restraints, the Government wants to continue supporting the recovery and speed it up.

The Government is providing loans for land rehabilitation, but no grants, leaving many residents to face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives without financial assistance.

Rissington's journey to recovery is far from over. The scars left by Cyclone Gabrielle are a constant reminder of the struggle to rebuild and reclaim what was lost. Yet, the resilience of the community shines through, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation.

As the first anniversary of the cyclone approaches, the people of Rissington look back on the destruction and forward to the day when their community is whole once more. The temporary Bailey bridge serves as a symbol of their resilience, connecting the divided community until the permanent bridge is completed.

The Government's commitment to supporting the recovery effort offers some solace, but the long road ahead is fraught with challenges. Debris and silt continue to pose health and safety risks, while the lack of grants for land rehabilitation adds to the financial burden faced by residents.