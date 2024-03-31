Rising Threat in Red Sea: Older Ships with Uncertain Insurance Face Houthi Attacks

Weeks after a Houthi rebel missile targeted the Rubymar in the strategic Bab el Mandeb Strait, leading to environmental hazards through fuel dumping, a Bloomberg News analysis highlights an increased risk with older, less traceable vessels still navigating the Red Sea amid ongoing Yemeni conflict. The Rubymar, a UK-owned cargo ship operational since 1997, symbolizes a broader issue of aged vessels with opaque insurance navigating through a now perilous passage, heightening the risk of environmental and infrastructural damage.

High-Risk Waters

With significant maritime traffic diverting around Africa to avoid the conflict zone off Yemen's coast, the ships daring the journey through the Suez Canal's gateway are typically older and lack transparent insurance coverage. This shift marks a notable increase in vessels with a higher risk profile traversing the Red Sea, up from 3.5% to 8% in the current year. The analysis, examining nearly 10,000 commercial ships, underscores the dangers posed by these vessels, including potential oil spills and collisions, against a backdrop of escalating Houthi missile attacks targeting global shipping since November last year.

Strategic Chokepoint Under Threat

Yemen's Houthi rebels have exploited the Red Sea's strategic importance, launching missile attacks to protest against international actions in Gaza. These attacks have not only disrupted global shipping routes but also raised concerns over the safety of maritime navigation through the Bab el Mandeb Strait, a crucial link for global trade. As reputable ship owners opt for alternative routes, the Red Sea sees an uptick in traffic by older ships with uncertain insurance status, posing environmental threats and questioning the efficacy of response mechanisms to potential accidents.

Long-Term Implications

The persistence of older, less traceable ships in the Red Sea amidst Houthi attacks not only complicates international navigation efforts but also escalates the risk of significant environmental and infrastructural damage. With the strategic maritime corridor under threat, the international community faces challenges in ensuring safe passage and mitigating potential ecological disasters. This situation calls for heightened vigilance and collaborative efforts to safeguard maritime routes against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions.