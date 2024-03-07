Rising Disability Rates in Northwest Syria: Conflict, Earthquake Exacerbate Humanitarian Crisis

With northwest Syria under relentless bombardment by the Syrian regime and its allies, the incidence of disabilities among civilians is soaring, presenting a dire need for enhanced support and assistance. This situation is aggravated by the devastation caused by the February 6, 2023, earthquake, further complicating the already precarious conditions for people with disabilities in the region. Dr. Mamoun Sayed Issa from the Ataa Humanitarian association highlights the critical state of disabled individuals due to the combined effects of ongoing conflict and natural disasters.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Current Challenges

Northwest Syria has been a focal point of conflict for years, leading to a high prevalence of disabilities among its population. The United Nations Humanitarian Needs Assessment Program's 2021 report reveals staggering disability rates across different governance areas, with the highest in regions controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Frequent bombardments, lack of disability awareness, and insufficient services contribute to the crisis. Individuals like Thaer Bilal, despite personal achievements, underscore the daily struggles and additional burdens faced by families of disabled persons, especially in camp settings where accessibility and healthcare are severely limited.

Impact of the February 6 Earthquake

Advertisment

The recent earthquake has intensified the challenges for people with disabilities in northwest Syria, increasing their numbers and suffering. Many were left in dire conditions, unable to secure basic needs or access healthcare. The disaster resulted in significant casualties and injuries, further straining the already limited support and healthcare infrastructure. Urgent needs for this vulnerable group include wheelchairs, crutches, and specialized services to facilitate integration and rehabilitation.

Lack of Support and Future Outlook

Despite the efforts of organizations like Ataa and Sanad, support for disabled individuals remains insufficient, with many centers facing closure due to lack of funding. This situation is compounded by the overall decline in international aid, exacerbating the health crisis in the region. A newly established office by the Idlib Health Directorate aims to improve the situation by creating a comprehensive database and service map for disabled individuals, highlighting the need for more focused and sustained assistance amidst the ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis in northwest Syria.