Travel & Tourism

Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

The transition into 2024 was greeted worldwide with a mosaic of traditions and celebrations, echoing the varied cultural heritage and optimistic spirit of global societies. From the bustling streets of Istanbul to the serene temples in Sri Lanka, every corner of the globe was alight with the joy of a new beginning.

London’s Skyline Ablaze

The atmospheric canvas of London was painted with fireworks, bringing the famed London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower, the home of the iconic Big Ben bell, to life. Spectators were treated to a remarkable drone display, adding a modern twist to the traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Global Celebrations in Full Swing

Istanbul embraced the new year with historical trams and Christmas lights embellishing Istiklal Street. Tehran’s Saint Sarkis Armenian Church served as a peaceful haven, hosting a New Year’s Mass for the Christian community. Nairobi’s skyline, too, was a spectacle of light and color, matching the fireworks in China’s Guangdong province where a traditional fire dragon dance commemorated the occasion.

From Beijing to New York

Among the industrial structures of Beijing’s Shougang Industrial Park, entertainers ushered in the new year with performances. In India, Ahmedabad’s Christian community released balloons, and a vibrant rangoli design graced the streets of Hyderabad. The global spirit of New Year’s Eve was evident in Madrid’s crowds, the traditional attire of Nepal’s Gurung community, and the youthful exuberance in Pyongyang.

Historical Landmarks as Backdrops

Prayers echoed in Buddhist and Hindu temples in Sri Lanka, while New York City’s Times Square saw the legendary Ball Drop. Historical landmarks such as the Acropolis in Athens, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai served as magnificent backdrops for jubilant displays of fireworks. In Germany, the city of Mainz commenced its 2024 carnival campaign with a parade. Similarly, participants in London and Berlin joined New Year’s Day parades, carrying forward the celebratory spirit into the first day of 2024.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

