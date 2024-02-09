Revitalizing Chinatown: NYC's $56 Million 'Chinatown Connections' Initiative

Mayor Eric Adams of New York City has announced the launch of 'Chinatown Connections', a joint city and state investment totaling $56 million. This initiative aims to dramatically improve public spaces in Chinatown by redesigning Park Row and Chatham Kimlau Square, making the area safer, more pedestrian-friendly, and welcoming to both residents and visitors.

A Collaborative Effort to Revitalize Chinatown

The project will bring together $44.3 million in city capital funding with $11.5 million from New York state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative awards. Building on an announcement in Mayor Adams' State of the City address last month, Chinatown Connections furthers the administration's commitment to enhancing and expanding public space across the city.

"For far too long, Chinatown residents, neighbors, and tourists alike had to deal with confined public spaces and dangerous intersections at Chatham Kimlau Square, but those days are coming to a close," said Mayor Adams. "Our $56 million joint investment with the state in Chinatown Connections will allow us to reimagine the square with shortened street crossings, more public space, simpler intersections, and direct cyclist connections, making our streets even safer for all New Yorkers to share."

The redesign of Chatham Kimlau Square will create a standard four-way intersection, larger public spaces, shorter pedestrian crossings, and direct cyclist connections. The project will also include improvements to Park Row, which is a critical pedestrian and bike route connecting Lower Manhattan, Chinatown, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the new public space at the Brooklyn Bridge Arches.

Community Engagement at the Heart of Chinatown Connections

The Chinatown Connections project will be guided by a community working group of key stakeholders across various Chinatown sectors. The group is expected to convene at key milestones throughout an 18-month engagement process, with public engagement expanding to community board presentations and broader public meetings.

Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said, "Since the beginning of this administration, we have been committed to making Chinatown a more livable, walkable community with more and better public spaces for residents and visitors. From the Arches to Kimlau Square, we are working closely with local leaders and residents to ensure that these public spaces are by and for residents, prioritizing safety, comfort, and connection."

New York City Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Andrew Kimball added, "Reimagining public spaces with pedestrian safety and outdoor amenities continues to be a top priority for the Adams administration, and we are looking forward to working with DOT and NYC Parks to revitalize this culturally significant area of Manhattan."

A New Era for Chinatown's Public Spaces

Chinatown Connections advances the administration's commitment to celebrating the area's cultural heritage while making significant public safety and infrastructure investments benefiting its residents, small businesses, and visitors. The project exemplifies the city's dedication to fostering equitable streets and welcoming public spaces in its effort to reimagine the public realm for years to come.

With deep thanks to state partners, the city looks forward to continuing robust public outreach and delivering an exciting new public space for Chinatown. As Tammy Meltzer, chair of Manhattan Community Board 1, said, "This project will do more than just enhance the function and aesthetics of our city streets. It serves as a profound act of reconnection and healing, beginning to knit back together a divide that tore apart the very fabric of our communities on 9/11."

The Chinatown Connections project will not only improve traffic safety and create a vibrant space for local residents that honors the history and cultural fabric of the neighborhood but also make Kimlau Square a destination for visitors to enjoy and experience what the many wonderful local businesses have to offer.

As Mayor Adams committed $375 million to creating new vibrant public spaces in his 2023 State of the City address, the Chinatown Connections project stands as a testament to the administration's dedication to enhancing and expanding public spaces across the city. Through collaboration with community leaders, residents, and state partners, the future of Chinatown's public spaces looks brighter than ever.