Revitalize Your Home: Expert Guide on Harmonious Exterior Colors for Brick, Stone Properties

Westlake Royal Building Products has recently re-launched an invaluable resource for homeowners looking to enhance their property's curb appeal. The online e-book, 'FRESH Colors for Homes with Brick or Stone,' penned by color expert Kate Smith of Sensational Color, serves as a comprehensive guide for selecting exterior color palettes that complement homes featuring brick or stone elements. This initiative underscores the significance of a strategic top-down approach in color selection to boost a property's visual appeal.

Decoding the FRESH Approach

At the heart of the e-book is the FRESH methodology, an acronym standing for Fixed Features, Regional Colors, Environment & Surroundings, Style of the Home, and Historic or HOA Colors. Smith's guide is designed to aid homeowners in navigating the often daunting task of choosing colors that not only match their home's architectural style but also blend seamlessly with fixed features and the surrounding environment. By leveraging this approach, homeowners can achieve a cohesive and appealing exterior look.

Color Coordination and Support

Kate Smith delves deeply into the art of color coordination, specifically focusing on how various colors of DaVinci Roofscapes' composite shake and slate roofing can be matched with elements like Cultured Stone, Eldorado Stone, and Versetta Stone. The guide doesn't stop at roofing; it also provides recommendations for trim and accent paint colors. To further assist homeowners in making these critical decisions, Smith offers free color support, ensuring that homeowners feel confident and satisfied with their exterior color choices.

DaVinci Roofscapes: Enhancing Home Exteriors

DaVinci Roofscapes, recognized for its composite shake and slate roofing solutions, plays a pivotal role in this color selection journey. The company offers a wide range of roofing colors and blends, complemented by tools like the Color Visualizer. This particular tool enables homeowners to experiment with different roofing options, facilitating the visualization of potential outcomes on their homes. DaVinci's tiles are celebrated for their durability and ability to withstand the elements, making them a smart choice for homeowners aiming to combine aesthetic appeal with practicality.

The reintroduction of 'FRESH Colors for Homes with Brick or Stone' by Westlake Royal Building Products, through the expertise of Kate Smith, represents a significant step towards empowering homeowners to enhance their property's curb appeal. By emphasizing the importance of a harmonious color scheme and providing practical tools and professional support, this guide serves as a beacon for those looking to make informed decisions about their home's exterior. As homeowners increasingly recognize the value of curb appeal, whether for personal satisfaction or potential sale, resources like this e-book offer a roadmap to achieving a visually appealing and cohesive exterior.