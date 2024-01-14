en English
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II’s Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Recent revelations provide an intimate glimpse into the final moments of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully in her sleep in 2022 at the age of 96. These insights, unveiled in a book by royal biographer Robert Hardman, offer a detailed account of the British monarch’s last hours.

Final Moments at Balmoral Castle

Hardman’s book, ‘The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy’, draws heavily from a memo penned by the Queen’s private secretary. The document details Queen Elizabeth’s final moments at Balmoral Castle, revealing her final meetings with the new British Prime Minister and her gradually declining health.

Peaceful Passing

As per the memo, the Queen’s passing was devoid of pain. The royal family and senior aides had braced for this moment, their actions meticulously described in the pages of Hardman’s book. The contents of a sealed, locked red box found at her deathbed have also been revealed, painting a fuller picture of her final hours.

A New Era for the Monarchy

Simultaneously, Hardman’s biography delves into the reign of King Charles III, the Queen’s successor. It explores the immediate aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the reactions of the royal family, and King Charles’s interactions with his sons in the critical hours that followed. ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story’, serves as an in-depth look at how the monarchy navigated through the transition.

History United Kingdom World
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

