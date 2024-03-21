Retired Generals Criticize Delayed Afghanistan Withdrawal, Cite Chaotic Evacuation and Losses

Amid ongoing scrutiny by the House Foreign Relations Committee, retired Generals Mark Milley and Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie have openly criticized the handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, highlighting the delayed evacuation decision as a pivotal error. Their testimony sheds light on the complexities and missteps in decision-making that led to a rushed and tragic exit from Kabul, resulting in significant Afghan and American casualties.

Testimony Highlights Critical Flaws

During their appearance before the House Foreign Relations Committee, Milley and McKenzie pointed to the State Department's procrastination in ordering the evacuation as the primary cause of the subsequent chaos. They argued that this delay, coupled with a series of strategic and intelligence failures over two decades, culminated in the disorganized withdrawal. The generals' assessments not only underscore the immediate consequences of these errors but also reflect on the broader implications of a 20-year military engagement that ended in turmoil.

Impact of Delayed Evacuation Orders

The sequence of events leading to the evacuation underscores a significant gap between military and diplomatic actions. McKenzie noted that while the military withdrawal concluded by July 12, 2021, the State Department did not issue the order to evacuate American citizens, Afghan allies, and others until August 14, 2021, just as the Afghan government's leadership fled the country. This gap significantly constrained the operational window for a safe and orderly withdrawal, directly contributing to the chaotic scenes at Kabul's airport and the tragic bombing that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans.

Reflections on a Twenty-Year Conflict

The testimonies provided by Milley and McKenzie offer a somber reflection on the culmination of America's longest war. Their insights into the decision-making process reveal deep-rooted issues within the U.S. approach to Afghanistan, including the overestimation of the Afghan military's capabilities and the underestimation of the Taliban's resolve. As the U.S. grapples with the fallout of the withdrawal, these reflections contribute to an ongoing debate about the lessons learned from two decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

As the dust settles on the Afghan withdrawal, the testimonies of Generals Milley and McKenzie serve as a stark reminder of the complexities and challenges of ending a long-term military engagement. Their candid assessments not only underscore the immediate tactical errors but also invite a broader examination of strategic missteps over the years. This moment in history prompts a critical reevaluation of U.S. foreign policy and military strategy, with the hope that future endeavors may benefit from the hard-learned lessons of Afghanistan.