History

Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein’s ‘When I Grow Up’

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein’s ‘When I Grow Up’

In 2017, a remarkable revelation stirred the depths of the historical world. Ken Krimstein, a renowned cartoonist for The New Yorker, stumbled upon an extraordinary trove of forgotten stories in the cellar of a Lithuanian church. The narratives, penned by Jewish teenagers in the 1930s, served as autobiographical accounts, unveiling their hopes, dreams, and fears in a time when the ominous shadow of the Nazi regime was encroaching upon their lives. These accounts, brimming with raw emotion and historical significance, had lain buried, lost to the annals of time until Krimstein’s discovery.

Reawakening Lost Voices

Compelled by the profound narratives, Krimstein embarked on a journey to Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania, to engage with the manuscripts firsthand. The stories resonated deeply with him, offering a poignant glimpse into the lives of these young individuals, standing on the precipice of World War II. Their narratives, rich with aspirations and fraught with fears, painted a stark picture of an era of uncertainty and change. Krimstein, touched by the depth and sincerity of these accounts, felt an overwhelming need to revive these lost voices.

‘When I Grow Up’: A Testament to Enduring Spirit

Motivated by the narratives, Krimstein breathed new life into these forgotten stories through his creation of a graphic novel, titled ‘When I Grow Up’. This novel, a tribute to the lost dreams and emotions of the Jewish youth of that time, serves as a beacon of resilience in the face of adversity. It encapsulates the raw human spirit, etching the poignant experiences of the teenagers into the annals of history.

Transcending Language Barriers

‘When I Grow Up’ has now found its voice in the French language, translated and published under the name ‘Vivre’. It stands as a testament to the enduring human spirit, not confined to any geographical boundaries or language barriers. The novel was recently the topic of a riveting discussion between Krimstein and FRANCE 24’s Gavin Lee on the program Perspective. Through ‘Vivre’, Krimstein’s work continues to inspire, touching the hearts of readers across the globe, preserving a piece of history that holds a mirror to the human condition in the face of daunting challenges.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

