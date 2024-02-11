Republika Srpska Raises Additional 40 Million Marks via Bond Auction

In a strategic move to bolster its financial reserves, Republika Srpska, an influential political entity, successfully borrowed an additional 40 million marks on the day of the event. This significant development transpired through the 65th bond auction, which took place on the Banja Luka Stock Exchange. The bonds, with a maturity period of five years, offer an appealing 6% coupon interest rate and an effective interest rate of 6%.

A Calculated Financial Maneuver

The total sales value of these bonds amounts to 40,000,000 BAM, with the total value of the received offers reaching an impressive 53,748,235 BAM. This strategic financial maneuver aligns with the debt plan adopted by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska (NSRS), as confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Zoran Tegeltija. Despite borrowing an additional 40 million marks, the total debt of Republika Srpska remains at a manageable 40.3% of the GDP, while public debt stands at 34.6% of the GDP.

Fiscal Responsibility and Prudent Planning

Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic emphasized that Republika Srpska is not over-indebted and that its current debt level is at a historical minimum. This prudent approach to financial management is evident in the entity's decision to borrow only 800 million KM in 2023, despite the National Assembly allowing it to borrow up to 1.1 billion KM. By repaying 1 billion and 158 million KM of loans, Republika Srpska achieved a surplus of 350 million marks from its own revenue.