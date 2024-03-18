Renewed Violence Erupts in Myanmar: Border Areas with Bangladesh Witness Heavy Shelling

After a brief period of relative calm, the border regions between Myanmar and Bangladesh have once again become the epicenter of conflict, with residents reporting a series of heavy shelling and gunfire starting early Sunday (17 March) morning. The skirmishes, involving Myanmar's Arakan Army and the national armed forces, have reignited fears among the local populace, particularly in the Teknaf area's surrounding villages.

Escalation of Conflict

The conflict, centered around the Rakhine state of Myanmar, has seen a significant escalation over the past month and a half. Local representatives, including Hnila Union Parishad Chairman Rashed Mahmood Ali, report continuous exchanges of fire, including mortar shelling and grenade attacks, between the Arakan Army and Myanmar's armed forces. The violence has primarily unfolded near Maungdaw town, affecting several nearby areas. The sudden eruption of violence late Sunday night saw about 20 mortar shells exploding, causing panic and fear among the border communities.

Impact on Local Communities

The repercussions of the conflict have been felt deeply by the local communities on the Bangladesh side of the border. Teknaf Mayor Mujibur Rahman disclosed that the loud explosions had rattled residents in at least 13 villages within Teknaf Municipality. The fear of violence has also severely impacted the livelihoods of local fishermen, who now hesitate to venture out into the Naf River, a crucial waterway for their daily activities. Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)'s proactive measures, including increased patrols along the Naf River and border areas, aim to prevent infiltration and ensure the safety of the local populace amidst the ongoing conflict.

Monitoring and Response

The Bangladesh Border Guard's Teknaf 2 battalion, under the command of Lt. Col. Mohiuddin Ahmed, is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine state. The increased military presence and vigilance along the border and the Naf River are part of Bangladesh's efforts to manage the situation and prevent any spillover of violence into its territory. The international community, meanwhile, remains concerned about the humanitarian impact of the conflict, with over 300,000 people displaced in Rakhine state, urgently requiring aid amidst the continued hostilities.

As the sounds of gunfire and shelling once again disrupt the peace along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, the plight of those caught in the crossfire highlights the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict. With the local and international community on alert, the hope for peace remains amidst the uncertainty and fear that pervade the region.