Remove satellite TV, internet cables over metro lines within Friday: DMTCL issues ultimatum to ISPAB

Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project's authorities sent a critical notice to the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB), setting a strict 24-hour deadline for the removal of overhead internet and satellite TV cables found hanging perilously over the MRT-6 route's viaduct and catenary system. Failure to comply by Friday, 29 March, would prompt legal actions, according to Md Aftabuddin Talukder, the project director. This move underscores the authorities' concern over the potential danger these cables pose to the metro's operational safety and the well-being of its daily commuters, numbering around 2.90 lakh.

Immediate Action Required

In letters addressed to the leaders of the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) and ISPAB, Talukder detailed the findings of a recent survey. It revealed that 51 buildings had such connections, posing a grave risk of cables snapping and causing fatal accidents, especially during the monsoon season. This situation has propelled the metro rail authorities to take a firm stand against any infrastructural threats to the newly operational MRT-6, which serves as a vital transport link in Bangladesh's bustling capital.

Technical and Safety Implications

The presence of unauthorized cables over the metro's infrastructure not only compromises the aesthetics of the city but more critically, endangers public safety. The metro rail system, designed to alleviate Dhaka's notorious traffic congestion, operates with high-capacity trains that could be severely impacted by any overhead obstructions. The letter's emphasis on the risk these cables pose reflects a broader concern for maintaining stringent safety standards in public transportation networks, a priority for the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project.

Looking Forward

As the deadline approaches, the spotlight is on the ISPAB and COAB to act swiftly in averting a potential crisis. The ultimatum not only highlights the immediate need for action but also sets a precedent for how infrastructure challenges are to be managed in the future. Ensuring the uninterrupted and safe operation of the MRT-6 is paramount, and this incident serves as a critical reminder of the continuous efforts required to maintain and protect public transport systems in the face of urban development challenges.