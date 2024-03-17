Redefining Social Contracts: Kevin Casas-Zamora on Democracy's Fight Against Uncertainty

In a thought-provoking guest essay, political scientist Kevin Casas-Zamora highlights the pressing need for democracies worldwide to evolve in response to an era marked by unprecedented uncertainty. Casas-Zamora, with a rich background as the secretary-general of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance and a former vice-president of Costa Rica, sheds light on the challenges democracies face, from deteriorating democratic quality to the rise of authoritarianism fueled by societal anxieties.

Democracy Under Siege

The quality of democracy has been on a decline, with the International IDEA's Global State of Democracy report revealing a worrying trend: 2022 marked the sixth consecutive year of deterioration in democratic quality across numerous countries. This decline is attributed to various factors, including rampant inequality, corruption, and a perceived inability of democracies to address social demands. However, Casas-Zamora points out that rising uncertainty, stemming from the climate crisis, technological upheaval, migration flows, and global conflicts, plays a significant yet underacknowledged role in undermining democracy.

The Role of Uncertainty

Uncertainty is not just an abstract concern; it has tangible impacts on the populace's faith in democratic systems. Studies, including one by Cambridge University, show a marked decline in satisfaction with democracy among young people, who also increasingly question the importance of living in a democratic society. The allure of authoritarian leaders who promise safety and stability in these tumultuous times is growing, posing a significant threat to the principles of democracy.

Rethinking Social Contracts for Stability

Addressing this crisis requires more than just defending democracy's foundational aspects, such as free elections and the rule of law. Casas-Zamora argues for a reevaluation of social contracts to mitigate uncertainty. This involves ensuring access to digital technology, opportunities for continuous learning, and support for both mental and physical health. Additionally, democracies must demonstrate their capacity to address climate change effectively. Without these proactive measures, democracy remains vulnerable to the appeal of authoritarianism, especially among the younger generations disillusioned by current systems.