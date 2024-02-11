Gen Z Black Catholic Leaders Redefine Faith and Leadership

Leighton Batiste, a student at Morehouse College, defied expectations when he embraced his identity as a Black Catholic man and joined the Knights of St. Peter Claver, an African American fraternal organization. Simultaneously, a young council of the Knights of Columbus was established at the University of Georgia, aiming to create sustainable chapters and recruit members. However, these organizations face challenges such as group fees and frequent turnover due to graduation.

Redefining Faith and Leadership

Despite facing skepticism and navigating a complex cultural landscape, Batiste and other young leaders are redefining what it means to be Black, Catholic, and committed to their faith. The Knights of St. Peter Claver and the Knights of Columbus focus on community service and developing young leaders. They hope to tap into the passion of Gen Z for making a difference and working with a purpose that aligns with their values.

According to Batiste, "Faith is not just about religion; it's about community and service." This sentiment resonates with many Gen Zers, who are seeking ways to create positive change in the world.

Campus Courts: Empowering Young Catholic Women

The Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas (JCDA), a youth program for girls aged 6 to 18, has also established campus courts, or college councils, to support young Catholic women pursuing higher education. These campus courts aim to foster personal and spiritual growth, promote service, and cultivate an appreciation of diversity among young Catholic women on college campuses.

The campus courts provide a space for young women to come together, share their experiences, and support each other in their faith journey. As one member of the JCDA campus court at the University of Notre Dame shared, "Being part of this community has helped me grow in my faith and discover my purpose."

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing the Future

Although these faith-based organizations face challenges, such as group fees and frequent turnover due to graduation, they remain committed to their mission. By prioritizing community service and leadership development, they are creating a new generation of faith-based leaders who are ready to make a difference in the world.

As Batiste stated, "We may face obstacles, but we are determined to overcome them and create a more inclusive and compassionate world." This determination is echoed by the young women of the JCDA campus courts, who are committed to empowering each other and living out their faith in service to others.

In a world that is often divided, these young leaders are a reminder that faith, community, and service can bring people together and create positive change. As they continue to redefine what it means to be a faith-based leader, they are paving the way for a more inclusive and compassionate future.

As Leighton Batiste and his peers from the Knights of St. Peter Claver, Knights of Columbus, and Junior Catholic Daughters of the Americas campus courts forge ahead, they embody a new era of faith-based leadership. Their commitment to service, community, and personal growth is not only challenging preconceived notions but also fostering a more inclusive and compassionate world. In the face of adversity, these young leaders remain steadfast in their mission, proving that faith and determination can indeed move mountains.