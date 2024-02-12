Red Roses for Valentine's Day: The Rush, The Romance, and The Environmental Cost

As Valentine's Day approaches, florists in Geraldton are working tirelessly to meet the soaring demand for red roses. With orders quadrupling from the usual 100 to 1000 bunches, and 60% of them being last-minute, it's all hands on deck at Flash Flowers on Durlacher Street.

The Quest for the Perfect Bouquet

Kathy Hay, owner of Flash Flowers, has been in the business for years and knows the Valentine's Day rush all too well. She starts work at 7 am and doesn't stop until every bouquet is done. "It's probably 60-40 [last-minute orders], and plenty of blokes coming in the next day because they forgot," she laughs. And what do they all want? Red roses, of course.

The Art of the Card Message

But it's not just about the flowers. Hay and her team also help customers craft the perfect card message. "They also ask us to keep it simple otherwise 'she'll know I didn't write that'," Hay admits. But reading those cards is one of the best parts of the job. "There's always some funny ones, or some really nice ones too."

The Environmental Cost of Our Love for Roses

But amidst the romance and rush, there's a darker side to our love for roses. The constant, worldwide race to deliver fresh flowers from greenhouses to consumers results in significant environmental damage. Airliners filled with flowers zip around the globe every day, contributing to a $34 billion global industry with a massive carbon footprint.

Most imported cut flowers go through the same emissions-intensive journey -- climate-controlled greenhouses, refrigerated trucks, and a long, chilled flight. Fresh flowers have a more significant impact on the climate than many other perishables we transport around the world. Nearly everything else moves by ship, which has 1% the carbon footprint of air freight.

So, what can be done? The industry can reduce its climate impact by warming greenhouses with renewable energy. Greenhouses should be warmed by renewable energy, which should get easier as countries diversify their energy sources. The sector also needs to move away from air freight and experiment with shipping flowers by sea, an option with substantially fewer emissions.

Consumers can also help by avoiding roses, carnations, and chrysanthemums, the three species that make up the vast majority of imported flowers. The environmental impact of a bouquet plummets when the flowers are grown locally and are in season. So, buy those flowers with the less-common names, look for the "Certified American Grown" label, and request sustainable bouquets from a local florist.

This Valentine's Day, let's show our love for the planet as well as our loved ones. Let's think differently about the tradition of giving roses and consider more sustainable options.

Because when our effort to bring the beauty of nature indoors is harmful to that beauty itself, it begs that we question the absurdity of our way of life.

Note: This article was written on 2024-02-12.