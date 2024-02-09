Record-breaking Donations at Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation's Care from the Heart Day

In the heart of Alberta, a day of giving unfolds as the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation (CRHF) hosts its annual Care from the Heart Day, a charity event dedicated to pediatric initiatives. The fundraiser has surpassed its goal for the year, thanks to significant contributions from various donors, with Costco leading the charge.

A Day of Giving: Care from the Heart Day

On February 9, 2024, the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation's Care from the Heart Day saw an outpouring of generosity from the community. The event raised funds for pediatric initiatives at Chinook Regional Hospital, providing essential support for children's healthcare. This year's fundraiser was particularly successful, with donations still being accepted online at CRHFoundation.ca.

Record-breaking Donations

Costco made the largest single contribution of $244,000, earning them special recognition at the event. Over the past 30 years, Costco has donated nearly $2 million to pediatric initiatives at Chinook Regional Hospital, reflecting their commitment to children's healthcare.

The Balog Charity Cattle Auction Sale raised an impressive $85,566.19, pushing the fundraiser over its goal for the year. The event showcased the support of local businesses and community members for the CRHF's mission.

The Turin 4H Club, a local youth club, also made a substantial donation of $50,000 in memory of Marlene Stroeve and Craig Sosick. Their contribution highlights the importance of community involvement in supporting children's healthcare initiatives.

A Community Effort

The Care from the Heart Day is a testament to the power of community support in making a difference in children's lives. The Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation's ongoing efforts to raise funds for pediatric initiatives demonstrate the importance of collective action in addressing healthcare challenges.

As the annual Care from the Heart Radio-thon continues, the foundation invites the community to join in their mission to provide the best possible care for children in need. By coming together, the community can help ensure a brighter and healthier future for the region's youngest residents.

As the Care from the Heart Day draws to a close, the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation reflects on the generosity and support shown by donors and the community. The funds raised will play a crucial role in enhancing pediatric initiatives at Chinook Regional Hospital, ultimately improving children's healthcare in the region.

