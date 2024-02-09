In a fusion of sports and music, country legend Reba McEntire is slated to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. This announcement bolsters the trend of high-profile artists gracing major sports events, elevating the entertainment experience for fans and viewers worldwide.

The Anthems of Unity and Division

The National Football League (NFL) has revealed that 'Lift Every Voice and Sing', often referred to as the black national anthem, will be performed at the Super Bowl following the United States national anthem. This decision has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it's a divisive move that undermines American unity. However, the NFL has been increasingly incorporating social justice messages into its events, including a $250 million donation to Black Lives Matter and other activist groups.

This move follows the lead of other sports leagues, such as the NBA and MLB, which have also been injecting left-wing politics into their events. The use of the black national anthem has raised questions about national unity and the role of sports in promoting social change.

The Soundtrack of Sports

Billboard recently unveiled its list of the 100 greatest sports anthems, also known as 'jock jams'. These songs, familiar to sports fans' ears due to years of stadium usage, are defined as songs that have come to define the in-game experience at a pro sports arena. The list spans various genres, including rock, hip hop, dance, and country.

To compile the list, Billboard consulted with stadium entertainment officials, DJs, and music personnel from the MLB, NHL, NFL, and NBA. Some of the notable songs on the list include 'What It Is' by ESPN, 'Can't Hold Us' by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, 'Percolator' by Cajmere, 'One More Time' by Daft Punk, and 'Song 2' by Blur.

The Maestro of Sports Anthems

Vo Williams, a pioneer of Epic Hip-Hop, has made significant contributions to the world of sports anthems. His track 'History in the Making' became the official theme for the Milwaukee Bucks during their 2021 championship season, and his music has also been associated with the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Lightning's championship victories.

Williams' music is not just popular in sports; it has over 3,000 sync placements, making him the most 'synched' hip-hop artist ever. His collaborations with global brands and his contribution to the League of Legends theme song demonstrate his expertise in creating music that resonates across multiple platforms.

As a visionary in music licensing, Vo Williams has bridged the gap between music and sports, creating anthems that inspire and energize. His songs, such as 'History in the Making' for the Milwaukee Bucks and the 2022 championship theme for the Houston Astros, have become synonymous with these teams' victories.

Williams' music is also popular in the Tampa Bay Lightning and WWE arenas, where it energizes fans and encapsulates the excitement of the events. With over 3,000 sync placements, Williams is considered a visionary in music licensing and sync licensing. His work bridges the gap between music and sports, providing a symbol of victory and resilience for fans.

As Reba McEntire prepares to take center stage at Super Bowl LVIII, the intertwining worlds of music and sports continue to captivate audiences. The anthems that echo through stadiums, arenas, and across airwaves serve as a testament to the power of music in shaping the narrative of sports and society.