Celebrated Stars Extend New Year Wishes and Reflect on Past Theatrical Feats

Celebrated stars, including Ramin Karimloo, Samantha Barks, and Earl Carpenter, extend New Year wishes. Karimloo, known for roles like the Phantom and Jean Valjean, is an Olivier and Tony Award nominee. Samantha Barks gained international acclaim as Eponine in "Les Miserables" and now plays Elsa in "Frozen." Earl Carpenter, renowned for Javert and the Phantom, shares greetings for the Year of the Dragon.

Advertisment

Ramin Karimloo, a luminary of the stage known for his captivating performances in productions such as 'The Phantom of the Opera' and 'Les Misérables,' stepped into the shoes of the enigmatic magician Harry Houdini a few years ago, breathing life into his extraordinary story.

A Life in Flashbacks

Under the deft direction of Federico Bellone, 'Houdini' was an enthralling journey into the annals of history. The musical unfolds in 1926, on the eve of Houdini's final performance. Through the lens of flashbacks, the audience was transported back in time, witnessing the magician's remarkable life unfold. As the lead, Karimloo expertly navigates the complexities of Houdini's character, revealing the man behind the mystique.

Advertisment

The Magic Behind the Curtain

The production of 'Houdini' was helmed by Karl Sydow, with casting by the esteemed Tara Rubin Casting and Foresight Theatrical serving as general manager.

With a star-studded cast, a gifted creative team, and a story as mesmerizing as Houdini himself, this bio-musical was poised to become a theatrical tour de force. The world of theater eagerly awaited the unveiling of 'Houdini', a production that undoubtedly left audiences spellbound.