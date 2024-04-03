Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: Three Ex-Convicts Return to Sri Lanka, Lawyer Bids Farewell in Chennai

In a significant development, three Sri Lankan nationals, previously convicted in the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, have been released and repatriated back to their homeland. The trio was seen off at Chennai International Airport by Nalini, a fellow former convict in the case, and their attorney, Pugazhenthi, marking an end to their long-standing legal battles in India.

Historic Release and Repatriation

The three individuals were released from a special detention camp in Tiruchi after being detained since November 2022. Their release came following the final approval from India's Ministry of Home Affairs, which also facilitated their travel back to Sri Lanka by providing necessary travel documents. This move is part of a broader process involving the repatriation of foreign nationals who have served their sentences in India, highlighting the complexities of international justice and diplomatic relations between India and Sri Lanka.

Background of the Case

The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 was a pivotal event in Indian political history, leading to widespread investigations and the conviction of several individuals, including the three Sri Lankans who have now been repatriated. Their journey from conviction to eventual release underscores the lengthy and often contentious nature of international legal proceedings. Nalini, who also played a part in the case and was released earlier, alongside their lawyer Pugazhenthi, represented a poignant image of closure as they bid farewell to the trio at Chennai International Airport.

Implications and Reflections

The repatriation of these three individuals does not just symbolize the end of a chapter for them personally but also prompts a reflection on the long-term impacts of political violence and the processes of justice and reconciliation. As they return to Sri Lanka, questions about their reintegration into society and the ongoing diplomatic ties between India and Sri Lanka are brought to the forefront. This event, therefore, not only marks a significant moment for those directly involved but also for the broader geopolitical landscape of South Asia.