Raisina Dialogue 2024: India's Global Diplomacy and Strategic Partnerships Highlighted

At the conclusion of the 9th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, a prominent platform for geopolitical discourse, India's evolving stance on global diplomacy under the leadership of External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keenly observed. With Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the chief guest, the event underscored India's intention to act as a mediator in the complex web of global politics, steering clear of polarizing alignments.

India's Diplomatic Aspirations and Global Strategy

India's choice of Greece's PM as the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue signifies a strategic move to showcase its non-aligned, inclusive approach towards global issues. PM Modi's visit to Athens, the first by an Indian prime minister since 1983, further emphasizes the deep-rooted democratic traditions and vibrant civilizational history shared between the two nations. This approach aligns with India's broader foreign policy goals of fostering a multipolar world order and enhancing its soft power, as highlighted in the context of India's G20 Presidency in 2023.

Engagement with Global and Regional Powers

Despite the absence of a Russian speaker in discussions on the Arctic, indicative of the nuanced stance India maintains towards Moscow, Jaishankar's commentary on providing Russia with multiple options reflects a strategic balance in India's foreign policy. This perspective is bolstered by India's economic engagement with Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict, showcasing New Delhi's ability to navigate complex global dynamics without compromising its strategic interests. Furthermore, the Dialogue's focus on climate change, economic realignment, and the importance of multilateral institutions underscores India's commitment to addressing global challenges collaboratively.

India as a Bridging Power

Jaishankar's vision of India as a "Vishwa Mitra" or friend of the world is exemplified through its efforts to act as a bridge among differing global perspectives. The structured, objective manner of discussions at the Raisina Dialogue, encouraging constructive debate and cooperation, highlights India's role as a promoter of global peace and stability. The emphasis on dialogue over conflict, as stated by the Dutch foreign minister, encapsulates the essence of India's diplomatic approach in fostering a more inclusive and cooperative international community.

As the Raisina Dialogue 2024 concludes, the event not only served as a testament to India's rising influence in global diplomacy but also as a platform for nations to engage in meaningful discussions on pressing global issues. The strategic partnerships and diplomatic nuances observed during the Dialogue indicate a promising trajectory for India on the world stage, potentially leading to a more balanced and multipolar global order.