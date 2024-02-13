Race Against Time: Nine Miners Trapped in Turkey Gold Mine Landslide

A harrowing landslide in a gold mine area in Turkey's Erzincan Province has left at least nine workers trapped underground, setting off a massive emergency response. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Ilic district, a region known for its mining activities.

A Race Against Time

As soon as the news broke about the landslide at the Copler gold mine, search and rescue teams swarmed the site to assess the situation. Governor Hamza Aydogdu of Erzincan confirmed that there could be between nine and 12 workers still trapped beneath the soil. Bekir Aksun, mayor of the provincial capital, corroborated that nine people were reported missing.

A staggering 400 search and rescue personnel have been deployed to the scene, forming an emergency response unit that includes local law enforcement, ambulances, and specialized rescue teams. Despite the overwhelming efforts, the missing workers have yet to be found.

A History of Concerns

The Copler gold mine has a chequered past, having been previously closed in 2020 following a cyanide leak. The accident raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place at the mine. After paying fines and undergoing cleanup operations, the mine was allowed to resume its operations.

The Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects had warned about potential risks at the mine, making this recent landslide even more disconcerting. An investigation into the causes of the disaster has been launched, with Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc promising a thorough inquiry.

A Community in Crisis The Ilic district and the wider Erzincan Province have a long history of mining, which has unfortunately led to several accidents over the years. The latest incident has once again brought the focus on mining safety and the measures needed to protect workers in hazardous environments. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that out of the 667 employees at the mine, nine workers are still missing. Anagold, the mine operator, has expressed its commitment to minimizing the impact of the incident.

The company's own rescue teams are working alongside the emergency response units to locate the missing workers. As the nation holds its breath for news on the trapped miners, Health Minister Dr. Fahrettin Koca has announced the establishment of a fully equipped Emergency Response Unit at the site. The number of ambulances and UMKE teams has been increased to provide medical rescue and emergency health services. For now, the rescue mission continues in the hope of finding the missing workers and bringing them back to their families.