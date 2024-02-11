In a turn of events that spotlights the delicate dance between transparency and privacy, Queen's University Belfast (QUB) has disclosed the cost of its Irish language sex education resource project, 'Da mBa Mise Jack'. After weeks of persistent questioning and an FOI request, the university's FOI department revealed the price tag: £60,658.

A Delicate Dance

The journey to this disclosure was far from straightforward. Initial inquiries about the project's cost were met with resistance from QUB's press office, who directed questions to the funders. The funds for 'Da mBa Mise Jack' came from the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, COGG, and NIHR, further complicating the quest for information.

The project, an Irish-language adaptation of the English resource 'If I Were Jack', seeks to provide a comprehensive and culturally sensitive sex education tool. It features video clips, overhead slides, and exercise materials, all designed to engage and educate young minds on the complexities of sexual health and relationships.

Unraveling the Web

The English version of the resource, 'If I Were Jack', has been widely used in schools across Northern Ireland. It tells the story of a young Belfast man and his girlfriend dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. The Irish language adaptation aims to reach more students, particularly those in Irish-medium schools.

However, the path to this disclosure was fraught with challenges. The university's initial refusal to provide the cost sparked criticism and speculation. It was only after persistent questioning and an FOI request that the university's FOI department finally revealed the cost.

Transparency Triumphs

This disclosure underscores the importance of transparency in public institutions. While the cost of educational resources may seem insignificant compared to other university expenditures, it is a part of the larger narrative of public accountability and trust.

The revelation of the cost of 'Da mBa Mise Jack' is a testament to the power of persistent questioning and the value of freedom of information laws. It serves as a reminder that, in the pursuit of truth, no stone should be left unturned.

As Queen's University Belfast continues to expand its educational offerings, it is crucial that it maintains an open and transparent dialogue with the public. The disclosure of the cost of 'Da mBa Mise Jack' is a step in the right direction, demonstrating the university's commitment to accountability and its responsibility to the community it serves.

In the end, the cost of 'Da mBa Mise Jack' is more than just a monetary figure. It represents a commitment to language preservation, cultural sensitivity, and comprehensive education. It is a testament to the university's dedication to reaching all students, regardless of language or background.

The journey to this disclosure may have been complex, but the endpoint is clear: transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of truth are cornerstones of a thriving educational institution.