en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Queen Margrethe II’s Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Queen Margrethe II’s Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

In a turn of events that has captured international attention, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announced her imminent abdication during her traditional New Year’s Eve speech. The Queen, who has graced the throne for an impressive 52 years, plans to abdicate on January 14th, passing the reins to her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Notable Abdications in the Last Century

This announcement prompts a reflection on some of the most notable abdications in the last century. Notably, Britain’s King Edward VIII caused a constitutional crisis when he abdicated in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, against the wishes of the Church of England. His brother, George VI, subsequently ascended the throne.

In Cambodia, King Norodom Sihanouk abdicated not once, but twice. The first time in 1955, favoring his father, and the second time in 2004 due to health issues. The throne was then passed to his son, King Norodom Sihamoni.

Abdications Due to Health Issues

Health issues have often been a determining factor in abdications. Pope Benedict XVI resigned as the leader of the Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City in 2013, citing ill health. His resignation marked the first papal abdication in nearly 600 years.

Japan’s Emperor Akihito stepped down in 2019 at the ripe age of 85, marking the first imperial retirement in over two centuries. His son, Emperor Naruhito, then took over the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Scandals Prompting Abdications

Scandals have also led to abdications. Spain’s King Juan Carlos I abdicated in 2014 amid controversies concerning his personal life and wealth. This led to a significant drop in his popularity, and he was eventually succeeded by his son, Felipe. Later, he relocated to the United Arab Emirates.

Queen Margrethe II’s abdication announcement is the latest addition to this list. A popular monarch known for her warm manners and talents as a linguist and designer, Margrethe II has been a beacon of stability and modernity for Denmark. Her abdication, citing advanced age and health issues, marks the end of an era and the beginning of another led by Crown Prince Frederik.

0
Europe World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Abdications Through the Ages: From King Edward VIII to Queen Margrethe II

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dublin National Lottery Player Strikes Millionaire Raffle Jackpot

By Saboor Bayat

Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs

By Salman Khan

'Revenge Travel': Unique Destinations and Experiences Capture Global Interest

By Waqas Arain

Abdication Announcement: Queen Margrethe II to Step Down, Crown Prince ...
@Denmark · 1 hour
Abdication Announcement: Queen Margrethe II to Step Down, Crown Prince ...
heart comment 0
Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark in Historic Royal Succession

By Geeta Pillai

Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark in Historic Royal Succession
From Tasmania to Throne: The Imminent Coronation of the First Australian Queen

By BNN Correspondents

From Tasmania to Throne: The Imminent Coronation of the First Australian Queen
Unearthing History: Intriguing Discoveries that Expand Our Understanding of the Past

By Olalekan Adigun

Unearthing History: Intriguing Discoveries that Expand Our Understanding of the Past
From Australia to Denmark: Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen

By Geeta Pillai

From Australia to Denmark: Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian-Born Queen
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Significant Global Changes and Challenges
29 seconds
2023: A Year of Significant Global Changes and Challenges
President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024
3 mins
President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024
Controversial Call for Settlers' Return to Gaza Sparks Condemnation
3 mins
Controversial Call for Settlers' Return to Gaza Sparks Condemnation
Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts
3 mins
Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
3 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
Disparities in Health Insurance Coverage for US Children: A Study
3 mins
Disparities in Health Insurance Coverage for US Children: A Study
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader as Prime Minister: A Shift in Political Dynamics?
4 mins
Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader as Prime Minister: A Shift in Political Dynamics?
Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test
6 mins
Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test
Uganda's Alex Brandon Challenges Wealth Perception in Opposition Leadership
7 mins
Uganda's Alex Brandon Challenges Wealth Perception in Opposition Leadership
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
8 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
16 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
46 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app