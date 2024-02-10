Quebec Bans Feline Declawing: A Monumental Step Forward in Animal Welfare

In a landmark decision, Quebec has outlawed feline declawing, a surgical procedure deemed inhumane and detrimental to animal welfare. This prohibition, which takes effect this Saturday, is part of the new Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines.

A Shift in Animal Welfare Legislation

Dr. Gaston Rioux, president of the Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec (OMVQ), has lauded this change, asserting that it aligns with the core values of the professional order and Quebec society concerning animal well-being. Many veterinary clinics across the province had already ceased performing the procedure under the advisement of the OMVQ. However, only the Quebec government held the power to formally ban it.

This groundbreaking regulation not only forbids feline declawing but also prevents pet owners from traveling outside the province to have their animals undergo prohibited surgeries. Although other surgeries such as ear and tail trimming, along with vocal cord removal, have not been practiced by veterinary doctors in Quebec for several years, it was still feasible to have these operations carried out by non-veterinarians until now.

A Stand for Animal Welfare

"This regulation is a significant step forward in protecting animal welfare and preventing unnecessary suffering," says Dr. Rioux. "It sends a clear message that we value our animals' well-being and are committed to treating them with respect and compassion."

The ban on feline declawing has been met with widespread approval from veterinarians, animal welfare organizations, and pet owners alike. Declawing, a surgery that involves amputating the last bone of a cat's toe, is often performed to prevent scratching. However, it can lead to long-term health issues for the cat, including chronic pain, infection, and lameness.

"Declawing is an unnecessary and cruel practice that has no place in modern veterinary medicine," says Dr. Rioux. "There are many humane alternatives available to prevent scratching, such as behavior modification, nail trims, and scratching posts."

A Global Movement

Quebec's ban on feline declawing is part of a growing global movement to protect animal welfare. In recent years, several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, have banned or restricted the practice of declawing. Other Canadian provinces, including Nova Scotia and British Columbia, have also taken steps to discourage or ban the procedure.

As awareness of animal welfare issues continues to grow, it is likely that more jurisdictions will follow Quebec's lead and take action to protect animals from unnecessary suffering. "This is an important moment for animal welfare in Quebec and around the world," says Dr. Rioux. "We are proud to be part of this movement and will continue to advocate for the well-being of all animals."

With the new regulation coming into force this Saturday, Quebec is taking a firm stand for animal welfare and setting a powerful example for other jurisdictions to follow. By banning feline declawing and other unnecessary surgeries, the province is sending a clear message that animals deserve to be treated with respect, compassion, and dignity.

As Dr. Rioux concluded, "This is a historic moment for animal welfare in Quebec, and we are proud to be part of it. We will continue to work tirelessly to promote the well-being of all animals and ensure that they are treated with the care and respect they deserve."