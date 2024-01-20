QatarDebate Centre Hosts Global Cooperation Debate at World Economic Forum

In a recent gathering at the World Economic Forum in Davos, a compelling discourse was held by the QatarDebate Centre in collaboration with The New York Times. The central theme of the debate was the ongoing relevance of global cooperation, attracting key figures from diverse sectors for a lively exchange of perspectives.

Advertisment

Decoding Global Cooperation

The session was spearheaded by HE Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The platform was set by inaugural remarks from New York Times' executives Meredith Kopit Levien and Stephen Dunbar-Johnson. Subsequently, QatarDebate Centre's representative Abdulrahman al-Subaie shed light on the Centre's achievements in fostering global collaboration.

Voices From All Over the Globe

Advertisment

Moderated by New York Times correspondent David Gelles, the debate was conducted under the Oxford method, opening the floor to international speakers. The discussion revolved around the challenges currently engulfing global organizations and potential solutions to restore trust and increase efficacy. The jury panel stood as a testament to the debate's importance, including formidable personalities like former US Vice President Al Gore and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

A Unanimous Verdict

The debate also featured influential female speakers such as Alaa Murabit and Halla Tomasdottir, enriching the dialogue with diverse viewpoints. After a comprehensive discussion, the debate concluded with a unanimous vote. The verdict affirmed that global cooperation is far from obsolete and remains a vital part of our interconnected world, albeit necessitating certain reforms.