Qatar

Uzbekistan Formalizes Labor Cooperation Agreement with Qatar

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Uzbekistan Formalizes Labor Cooperation Agreement with Qatar

Uzbekistan has officially enacted a Presidential Decree formalizing an international agreement with Qatar, in a significant move to enhance labor cooperation between the two nations. Signed on June 6, 2023, in the historic city of Samarkand, the decree is set to streamline the hiring process of the Uzbek workforce for employment opportunities in Qatar.

Strengthening Economic Ties

The new decree underlines a concerted effort to strengthen economic ties between the two nations. With the Ministry of Poverty Reduction and Employment in Uzbekistan overseeing its implementation, the agreement is primed to facilitate legal and organized recruitment. This bilateral arrangement could potentially improve employment prospects for Uzbek workers while meeting the labor demands in Qatar.

Roles and Responsibilities

The Cabinet of Ministers, along with pertinent ministries and departments, bear the responsibility of efficiently controlling and monitoring the provisions of this agreement. This is a crucial step in ensuring that the labor cooperation unfolds as per the mutual interests of both nations, thereby strengthening the bonds of partnership.

Impact on Labor Migration

This decree comes in the wake of Uzbekistan’s Labor Migration Agency’s report about 119 Uzbek nationals who had illegally entered the United States being flown back to Tashkent. The agreement with Qatar could serve as an alternative for Uzbek workers seeking overseas employment, thereby potentially reducing illegal migration.

Qatar Uzbekistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

