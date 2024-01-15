en English
International Affairs

Somalia’s Parliamentary Head Attends Arab Parliaments Meeting Amid Rising Regional Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Somalia’s Parliamentary Head Attends Arab Parliaments Meeting Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The Secretary General of Somalia’s Lower House Federal Parliament recently participated in the 41st meeting of the executive committee of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments in Doha, Qatar. The meeting was centered around the operations of the association, with a specific emphasis on the amendment of its internal regulation.

Partnership with UNODC

One of the key highlights from the meeting was the announcement of a partnership agreement with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). This Memorandum of Understanding is seen as a critical step in augmenting the association’s capabilities in addressing crime and corruption, thereby enhancing the functioning of Arab councils and parliaments.

The Role of the Association

The Association of Secretaries General of Arab Parliaments is a collective of senior parliamentary officials who manage services in parliamentary bodies. Their objective is to study and enhance law, procedures, practices, and working methods. They also aim to encourage cooperation among different parliamentary services.

Implications on the Somali Economy

In a parallel development, the Somali Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development held a meeting with a delegation of Qatari investors in Mogadishu. This meeting aimed at exploring potential areas of cooperation in various sectors of the Somali economy, focusing on investments in housing, energy, and infrastructure projects. These efforts are part of the Somali government’s ongoing initiative to draw foreign investments and diversify its income sources.

Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions

The Arab League has scheduled an emergency virtual ministerial meeting to discuss the escalating tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia. This follows an agreement that granted Ethiopia operational privileges in northwest Somalia’s Red Sea area, leading to protests in Somalia. The Prime Minister of Somalia has declared this Memorandum of Understanding as invalid, warning Ethiopia against any intervention in Somali territories.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

