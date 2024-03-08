Sheikha Moza Unveils 'Al Azzm' Sculpture at Qatar Foundation, Celebrating Women and Tradition

Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, inaugurated the 'Al Azzm' sculpture in Doha, Qatar, marking a significant addition to Education City's public artwork collection. Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, also graced the event, which included the unveiling of the sculpture's official plaque, insightful speeches, and an array of performances, highlighting the artwork's significance and the artist behind it.

Created by H E Sheikh Hassan bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Thani, an Advisor of Cultural Affairs at QF, 'Al Azzm' stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of local women. The sculpture showcases figures of women walking steadfastly against the wind, a vivid portrayal of their strength and unity. This artistic expression not only celebrates the cultural and traditional essence of Qatar but also reflects the nation's journey towards overcoming challenges. 'Al Azzm', translating to 'determination' in English, is imbued with symbolism, representing the three core focus areas of QF: science and research, education, and community development.

Artistic Endeavors at Education City

Education City, under the patronage of Qatar Foundation, has become a hub for artistic expression, with Sheikh Hassan's contributions significantly enriching its aesthetic and cultural landscape. The 'Al Azzm' sculpture, commemorating QF's 25th anniversary, is positioned prominently near the 2015 building (QF Headquarters). Sheikh Hassan's other notable works, such as 'The Door to The Future' and 'The Malwiya Sculpture', also adorn the campus, each narrating a unique story of heritage, progress, and academic excellence. These installations form part of the QF Art Walks Tour, offering both the local community and visitors an opportunity to engage with diverse artistic expressions that decorate the educational hub.

The unveiling of 'Al Azzm' is not just an addition to the physical landscape of Education City but also a reflection of Qatar Foundation's commitment to integrating art within the educational and social fabric of the community. Art, as seen through the installations at Education City, transcends mere decoration, playing a pivotal role in inspiring creativity, fostering cultural appreciation, and reflecting societal values and aspirations. Through such artistic endeavors, QF continues to underscore the importance of art in education, encouraging a holistic approach to learning and development.

As 'Al Azzm' stands proudly within Education City, it serves as a beacon of determination, unity, and cultural pride. This latest addition to Qatar Foundation's art collection not only enriches the aesthetic appeal of the campus but also symbolizes the enduring spirit of the Qatari people and their unwavering commitment to progress and innovation.