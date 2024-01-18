Rwanda and Qatar Bolster Security Ties with New MoU

Rwandan Minister of Interior, Alfred Gasana, and the Inspector General of Police, CG Felix Namuhoranye, have embarked on a three-day official visit to Qatar that commenced on Tuesday, January 16. The objective of the visit is to fortify security and law enforcement collaboration between Rwanda and Qatar.

Advertisment

MoU to Boost Security Collaboration

On the second day of their visit, January 17, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by CG Namuhoranye and Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the Director-General of Public Security of Qatar. This MoU lays the groundwork for a formal partnership focusing on combatting an array of security challenges.

The issues covered under the MoU span from terrorism, transnational organized crime, human and drug trafficking, to trafficking of firearms and explosives, money laundering, cybercrime, and corruption.

Advertisment

Accelerating Bilateral Security Cooperation

Gasana and the Qatari Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, held a meeting to discuss the progression of bilateral security cooperation. They also explored methods to expedite these initiatives, to further solidify the security ties between the two nations.

Rwandan Officials Attend Police Graduation

In a move that underscores the commitment to capacity-building, the Rwandan officials will partake in the graduation ceremony of the 6th batch of junior officers from the Police College in Qatar. This visit and the consequent events underscore the shared commitment of both nations to address security challenges and bolster cooperation in law enforcement and security.