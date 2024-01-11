QIIB Unveils Sustainable Finance Framework to Champion Green and Social Projects

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) has taken a significant step towards a greener and more inclusive economy with the launch of its Sustainable Finance Framework. This strategic initiative is geared towards championing environmentally friendly and socially advantageous projects.

Unveiling of the Sustainable Finance Framework

QIIB’s Sustainable Finance Framework aims to facilitate investment in green and social project categories through various financial instruments. These include Green, Social, or Sustainability-labelled Sukuk. The framework aligns with the International Capital Market Association’s principles for green and social bonds and guidelines for sustainability bonds, green loans, and social loans.

The Sustainable Finance Framework targets green project categories such as renewable energy, clean transportation, and green buildings. It also seeks to fund social project categories, including employment generation and access to essential services. This initiative is in line with QIIB’s ESG strategy and the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030, a plan that envisions a prosperous future for Qatar through sustainable development.

Backing and Support

The framework has received a positive Second Party Opinion from Sustainable Fitch, affirming its alignment with sustainable finance market principles. Additionally, Standard Chartered Bank has played a crucial role as the Sole Sustainability Structuring Bank in setting up the framework. Hossam Khattab, the CFO and a member of the Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), lauded the initiation of the framework, signaling QIIB’s commitment to responsible and sustainable banking practices.

Simultaneously, the framework also aims to finance SMEs, an effort to promote economic diversification and private sector growth in Qatar. This initiative reiterates QIIB’s dedication to aligning operations with global sustainability goals and contributing to Qatar’s economic development.