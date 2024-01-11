en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

QIIB Unveils Sustainable Finance Framework to Champion Green and Social Projects

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
QIIB Unveils Sustainable Finance Framework to Champion Green and Social Projects

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) has taken a significant step towards a greener and more inclusive economy with the launch of its Sustainable Finance Framework. This strategic initiative is geared towards championing environmentally friendly and socially advantageous projects.

Unveiling of the Sustainable Finance Framework

QIIB’s Sustainable Finance Framework aims to facilitate investment in green and social project categories through various financial instruments. These include Green, Social, or Sustainability-labelled Sukuk. The framework aligns with the International Capital Market Association’s principles for green and social bonds and guidelines for sustainability bonds, green loans, and social loans.

The Sustainable Finance Framework targets green project categories such as renewable energy, clean transportation, and green buildings. It also seeks to fund social project categories, including employment generation and access to essential services. This initiative is in line with QIIB’s ESG strategy and the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030, a plan that envisions a prosperous future for Qatar through sustainable development.

Backing and Support

The framework has received a positive Second Party Opinion from Sustainable Fitch, affirming its alignment with sustainable finance market principles. Additionally, Standard Chartered Bank has played a crucial role as the Sole Sustainability Structuring Bank in setting up the framework. Hossam Khattab, the CFO and a member of the Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), lauded the initiation of the framework, signaling QIIB’s commitment to responsible and sustainable banking practices.

Simultaneously, the framework also aims to finance SMEs, an effort to promote economic diversification and private sector growth in Qatar. This initiative reiterates QIIB’s dedication to aligning operations with global sustainability goals and contributing to Qatar’s economic development.

0
Business Qatar Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts
Major banks are on the brink of unveiling their fourth-quarter earnings reports, an event closely monitored by financial analysts and investors worldwide. However, not all banks are expected to meet the earnings forecasts. According to Michael Kantrowitz, a seasoned financial analyst with Piper Sandler, three prominent banks – Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Goldman Sachs
Major Banks to Report Earnings: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and BNY Mellon Expected to Miss Forecasts
Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
6 mins ago
Exponent to Report Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Details Performance Update and Future Strategies
6 mins ago
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Details Performance Update and Future Strategies
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
4 mins ago
US Stock Market Unmoved by Inflation Data; Bitcoin ETFs Surge, Boeing Faces FAA Probe
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
4 mins ago
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco
5 mins ago
H-E-B Named Top U.S. Grocery Retailer in dunnhumby Index, Outshines Amazon and Costco
Latest Headlines
World News
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
2 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
2 mins
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
2 mins
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
3 mins
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
3 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
4 mins
Turmoil Engulfs Golden State Warriors: Performance Slump, Fan Booing, and Rumors of Big Trades
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
4 mins
Decoding the Dynamics of Donald Trump's Support Base
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
4 mins
Gingrich Cautions Democrats: Imprisoning Trump Risks Political Repercussions
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
4 mins
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacies in Target Stores as Part of Strategic Downsizing
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app