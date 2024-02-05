Qatar's Ministry of Social Development and Family Launches 'Family Charter' Initiative

The Ministry of Social Development and Family in Qatar has unveiled an initiative entitled 'Family Charter', designed to bolster family values and highlight the family's pivotal role in the construction of a robust and resilient society. The event, presided over by Minister Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, lined up other ministers to mark its inauguration.

A Symbol of Unity and Commitment

To commemorate the launch, a giant mural was signed at several sites, including the Dadu Children's Museum at Expo 2023 Doha, Wisdom Square, and the Wefaq Centre. This mural, which will journey across the country to collect more signatures, serves as a symbol of collective adherence to the principles of the charter while educating signatories about their rights and duties.

Understanding the Charter

An enlightening workshop was held alongside the inauguration to elucidate the charter's significance and its foundational principles. These tenets include fostering social cohesion, promoting a close-knit family structure, and strengthening religious values within the community.

The Charter's Role in Society

Minister al-Misnad underlined that the charter marks a monumental stride towards enhancing familial ties and contributing to sustainable development. The family, she noted, is the primary environment for nurturing individuals and instilling moral and religious virtues. The charter delineates a range of rights and obligations, designed to organize family relationships while safeguarding individual rights within the family. These include the right to language and identity, parental responsibilities, and duties towards community service.

The minister invited the entire community to participate in the signing and endorsement of the charter, underscoring its role in ensuring equal rights, fostering collaboration, and building a bedrock of mutual respect and understanding. The initiative spotlights the family's significance as society's fundamental unit, responsible for shaping the nation through the values and upbringing of its citizens.