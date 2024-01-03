en English
Business

Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry Recognized for HR Excellence

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Doha, Qatar, has escalated to the final stage of the prestigious HRO Today Association Awards. These awards, recognizing exemplary practices in human resources (HR) management across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America, have included the Ministry in their esteemed list of finalists. The Ministry’s dedication to HR management is an integral part of its strategy to accomplish the objectives outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Aligning HR Practices with Strategic Priorities

The Ministry’s involvement in these awards is a testament to its successful initiatives in aligning HR programs with its strategic priorities. By effectively managing and supporting its human capital, the Ministry has shown a commitment to fostering national talent and improving skills. The Ministry’s focus extends beyond traditional HR management, with robust efforts directed towards developing comprehensive training policies and promoting a corporate culture that values creativity and innovation.

An Exemplary HR Management Framework

The Ministry’s HR practices have been instrumental in shaping a work environment that not only meets the needs of its employees but also aligns with the broader goals of the nation. The nomination for these awards recognizes the Ministry’s efforts in elevating HR management to a strategic function, integral to the organization’s overall success.

Celebrating Achievements in the Field of HR

The HRO Today Association Awards serve an essential function in the HR landscape by celebrating notable contributions to the field. The awards honor achievements in cooperation, innovation, and communication within the HR domain. The inclusion of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the finalist list is a testament to Qatar’s commitment to HR excellence and leadership, thereby highlighting the nation’s dedication to fostering a world-class workforce.

Business Qatar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

