Energy

Qatar’s Leap into the Future: Digital Transformation in Industrial Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
In a world increasingly reliant on digital solutions, Qatar is setting a new standard by enhancing its industrial operations through digitization and technology. The Middle Eastern nation is harnessing data-driven insights and cloud connectivity to improve asset health, performance, and energy efficiency, thereby reducing CO2 emissions.

Embracing Digital Solutions

Erich Labuda, President of the Motion Service Division at ABB Group, recently shed light on Qatar’s digital transformation. According to Labuda, the country is committed to adopting digital solutions that facilitate informed decisions on operations and cost management. This is achieved by connecting industrial motors to the cloud, enabling the collection and analysis of valuable data.

Labuda further emphasized the importance of modernizing older equipment and maintaining it in good working order as part of Qatar’s energy efficiency efforts. He noted that cloud-based analytics provide operators with insights into their processes, thus eliminating the need for in-house data storage or computing resources. The data-backed insights, supported by domain experts, enhance the efficiency and reliability of industrial operations.

Qatar: A Technological Hub

Qatar’s advancements in digital policies and transformation, backed by its robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure, are attracting global attention. By positioning itself as a significant technological hub, the country is fostering a dynamic digital economy. In a related development, Deloitte has launched the Qatar and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Business Corridor Program. This initiative aims to support Qatari businesses seeking to venture into KSA, leveraging shared cultural values, geographical proximity, and historical working relationships.

As Qatar continues to pioneer digital transformation, the focus is on not just enhancing operations but also on exploring new terrains of business expansion and economic cooperation. The nation’s commitment to digitalization and technology signifies its readiness to embrace the future and its determination to play a leading role in the global digital economy.

Energy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

