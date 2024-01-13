en English
Qatar’s Grid-Scale Battery Market: Poised for Growth Amid Renewable Energy Boom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
Qatar is witnessing a seismic shift in its energy sector as it embraces renewable power and the accompanying grid-scale battery technology. The nation’s Grid-Scale Battery Market is projected to grow exponentially between 2023 and 2029, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 182.8%. This burgeoning market was kickstarted in 2020, when Kahramaa, the country’s premier utility company, launched a 1MW / 4MWh grid-scale battery project. Despite a promising start, the pace at grid-scale battery installations has been somewhat slow, pointing to a need for more focused efforts.

Microgrids and Extensive Testing

In recent years, Doha and the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute’s (QEERI) desert farm have seen the implementation of microgrids, contributing to a modest market increase. Additionally, extensive testing is underway to evaluate the performance of grid-scale batteries in Qatar’s hot climate and their integration potential with large renewable energy projects.

Riding the Green Wave

The growth in grid-scale battery technology is intrinsically linked to the surge in renewable energy projects. Noteworthy among these is the 800MW Al Kharsaah solar PV project and Qatar’s first major solar facility, Al Kharsaah, a sprawling field of over 1.8 million solar panels. Together, these solar initiatives are set to generate approximately 2 terawatt-hours annually. To ensure grid stability and provide backup power for these high-output facilities, efficient and reliable energy storage solutions in the form of grid-scale batteries are increasingly important.

Waste to Energy: The Next Frontier?

Qatar is also exploring opportunities in waste-to-energy solutions, which could potentially boost the grid-scale battery market further. This innovative approach could create a symbiotic relationship between waste management and energy production, adding another dimension to Qatar’s renewable energy landscape.

The Lithium-Ion Dominance

In 2022, Lithium-Ion batteries captured the largest revenue share in the market. Their popularity stems from advancements in technology, cost reduction, and high energy density. Utility companies, with their grid management expertise and supportive regulations, are anticipated to continue spearheading the market.

Microgrids Take The Lead

Microgrid applications led the revenue charge in 2022, with noteworthy installations like Siemens’ establishment at Qatar Solar Energy’s Doha factory and the replacement of diesel generators in rural areas. This diversification of grid-scale battery application indicates the technology’s versatility and underscores its potential for growth in Qatar’s renewable energy future.

Business Energy Qatar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

