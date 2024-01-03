Qatar’s Aviation Sector Soars to New Heights in 2023

Qatar’s aviation sector soared to new heights in 2023, marking significant growth that has positively impacted the country’s economy and tourism industry. The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has underscored the critical role this sector plays, with major milestones including the operation of the Doha Flight Information Region and the inauguration of Long Range (L-BAND) and Medium Range (S-BAND) Radars enhancing Qatar’s airspace surveillance capabilities.

Unprecedented Passenger Numbers

The aviation industry witnessed a surge in flight movements and air travelers, with monthly passenger numbers at Hamad International Airport (HIA) exceeding 4 million. Projections indicate that annual passenger numbers could reach 45 million, representing a 26% increase from 2022. Furthermore, the number of airlines operating out of HIA rose to 44, offering direct flights to approximately 190 cities worldwide and strengthening Qatar’s global connectivity.

International Achievements and Contributions

In addition to the domestic growth, Qatar also achieved the highest number of travelers at 4 million, won the chairmanship of the Technical Cooperation of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and launched the first Climatological Atlas as a reference for climate change. The QCAA became a strategic partner for African Civil Aviation and fortified its relationship with Latin American and Caribbean aviation bodies. Qatar actively contributed to various international aviation initiatives, including technical training, the International Air Navigation Conference 2023, and other ICAO activities. It also partnered with ICAO to offer scholarships and training for aviation professionals from developing countries at the Qatar Aeronautical Academy.

Recognition in Operation Excellence

On another note, Cirium’s 2023 On Time Performance Review, a trusted source of aviation analytics, highlighted operational excellence in the airline industry. Delta Air Lines, for the third consecutive year, was honored with the Cirium Platinum Award and ranked as the most on-time airline in North America. Avianca Airlines was recognized as the most on-time global airline, with other regional winners including ANA, Oman Air, Copa, and Iberia Express. Safair emerged as the leading low-cost carrier, while Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport was named the top airport performer globally.

Reflecting on the incredible growth and achievements in 2023, Qatar’s aviation industry has made strides in its journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. Its strategic initiatives, coupled with its commitment to operational excellence, ensure its continued growth and contribution to the country’s economic revitalization.