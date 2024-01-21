Qatari Researcher Wins Accolade for Clean Fuels Study

PhD Candidate in Sustainable Energy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, Mohammed Abdullah al Breiki, has earned a prestigious accolade in the Young Researcher's category of the 10th National Research Award. The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation presented the award for his groundbreaking project titled 'Liquefied hydrogen vs. liquefied renewable methane: Evaluating energy consumption and infrastructure for sustainable fuels'.

Assessing Energy Consumption

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Fuel, delves into the production, storage, and transportation of green liquefied hydrogen and liquefied renewable methane. It evaluates their respective energy consumptions, measured at 0.52 and 0.63 kWh/MJ. While the study confirms the readiness of liquefied renewable methane in terms of infrastructure and regulations, it points out that green liquefied hydrogen needs significant development in these areas.

Comparing Clean Fuels

Al Breiki's research aimed to bring clean fuels under the microscope, examining them in terms of technology, infrastructure, scalability, and regulations. The significance of this project lies not just in its contribution to sustainable energy development, but also in efficiency evaluation. It's a robust support for policy and legislation pertaining to clean energy.

Highlighting the Need for Investment

The study also underscores the urgent need for investments in infrastructure and technology for clean fuels. It advocates updating legislation, promoting clean energy awareness, and pushing for international cooperation. This project was a collaboration between al Breiki and Dr. Yusuf Bicer of Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Winning the award, in al Breiki's words, is a recognition of the study's importance in industry and energy sectors, and its potential impact on sustainable development and clean energy initiatives. This research and its findings are a stepping stone towards a future where clean and sustainable energy is not just an option, but a norm.