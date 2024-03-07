Qatar Announces Reduced Working Hours for Government Sectors During Ramzan 1445 AH

Qatar has taken a significant step to accommodate its workforce during the holy month of Ramzan by adjusting the working hours for ministries, government agencies, and public institutions. This decision, detailed in a circular by the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Muhannadi, underscores Qatar's commitment to respecting religious practices while ensuring the continuity of public services. The modification of work schedules and the introduction of remote working options highlight a blend of tradition and modernity in the Qatari workplace.

Adjustment of Working Hours

According to the circular issued on Thursday, March 7, civil employees in Qatar will benefit from reduced working hours throughout Ramzan, operating from 9 am to 2 pm. This adjustment allows employees to fulfill their religious obligations while maintaining productivity. Furthermore, the circular extends flexibility to employees, permitting late arrivals until 10 am, provided they complete the requisite five-hour workday. This policy exemplifies Qatar's holistic approach to employee welfare, balancing work requirements with personal and religious commitments.

Remote Work and Priority Sectors

In an innovative move, the Qatari government is implementing a remote work system for up to 30 percent of the workforce in public sectors during Ramzan. This initiative is particularly geared towards supporting Qatari mothers and individuals with disabilities, ensuring their participation in the workforce without compromising their needs or work quality. Additionally, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education are tasked with determining the working hours for the health and education sectors, acknowledging the critical nature of these services.

Embracing Tradition and Modernity

The onset of Ramzan, expected to commence on Monday, March 11, is a period of profound spiritual significance for Muslims in Qatar and around the world. The government's decision to modify working hours and introduce remote working options during this time reflects a thoughtful blend of adherence to religious traditions and the embrace of modern workplace practices. This policy not only facilitates a conducive work environment for religious observance but also underscores Qatar's progressive stance on employee wellbeing and inclusivity.