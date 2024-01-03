Qatar Airways and Katara Hospitality Launch Exclusive Discounts for Qatari Retirees

In an appreciative move towards the nation’s retirees, Qatar Tourism has recognized the joint efforts of Qatar Airways and Katara Hospitality in launching exclusive discount packages aimed at Qatari retirees. The initiatives, starting in 2024, are a testament to the nation’s ongoing commitment to providing a respectable and enriching life for its retired populace.

Airways and Hospitality Join Hands for Retirees

Qatar Airways, a renowned global airline, has pledged to offer special discounts and packages tailored specifically for retirees. Simultaneously, Katara Hospitality, a global hotel owner, developer, and operator, plans to provide retirees with discounts at its hotels both within Qatar and internationally. These gestures are not just tokens of gratitude for the retirees’ years of service but also strategic initiatives expected to stimulate domestic tourism and make local hospitality services more accessible to Qatari families.

Private Sector Bolsters Support

H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, held the efforts of these private sector entities in high regard, emphasizing their pivotal role in acknowledging and rewarding retirees. He stated that such initiatives contribute significantly to the revival of domestic tourism and benefit Qatari families. Ahmed Ali Al Hammadi, Director General of the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, also shared his gratitude towards the companies leading these initiatives and encouraged further private sector involvement.

The Retiree Discount Program: A Steady Progress

The General Retirement and Social Security Authority has been offering a discount program for retirees since 2016. The program, which includes savings on services from over 400 companies in sectors like telecom, hospitality, and healthcare, continues to expand its beneficiaries. Retirees can obtain a discount card through customer service or government service centers, and a dedicated hotline (183) is available for assistance.

These collective efforts underscore Qatar Tourism’s mission to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business, and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence.