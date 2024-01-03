en English
Business

PERMA-PIPE Joins QatarEnergy’s Tawteen Program: Boosting Qatar’s LNG Production and National Vision

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
PERMA-PIPE International Holdings, Inc., a global frontrunner in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems, has earned a prestigious place in the Tawteen program. This is an initiative by QatarEnergy, aimed at localizing the supply chain for the energy sector in Qatar. An established provider in the Qatari market since 2006, PERMA-PIPE is set to furnish QatarEnergy projects with pre-insulated piping systems, custom fabrication, and 3-layer polyethylene coatings.

QatarEnergy’s Expansion Plans

In a move that synchronizes with QatarEnergy’s ambitious expansion blueprint, the collaboration is poised to augment the firm’s LNG production capacity significantly. The current capacity of 77 million mtpa is projected to surge to a staggering 126 million mtpa by 2026. This expansion will necessitate the construction of novel compression facilities and pipelines, where PERMA-PIPE’s specialized offerings will play a crucial role.

PERMA-PIPE’s Local Facility Engagement

Under the Tawteen program, PERMA-PIPE’s local facility will now engage more intimately with QatarEnergy. This closer collaboration is set to enhance deliveries across all areas of the program, ensuring a seamless supply of essential resources for QatarEnergy’s projects.

Tawteen Program and Qatar National Vision 2030

The Tawteen program’s objectives align seamlessly with the Qatar National Vision 2030, making this collaboration a strategic move that goes beyond business interests. The program’s primary goal is to establish sustainable, competitive in-country suppliers to bolster the growth and diversification of Qatar’s economy. PERMA-PIPE’s involvement with Tawteen is, therefore, an endorsement of this vision.

Operating in fourteen locations across six countries, PERMA-PIPE’s alliance with Tawteen signifies a strategic move designed to support the energy sector’s supply chain at a local level while simultaneously fortifying the Qatari economy.

Business Energy Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

