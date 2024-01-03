en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PERMA-PIPE Aligns with QatarEnergy’s Expansion Plans, Strengthening its Foothold in the Middle East

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
PERMA-PIPE Aligns with QatarEnergy’s Expansion Plans, Strengthening its Foothold in the Middle East

PERMA-PIPE International Holdings, Inc., an unrivaled global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems, has underscored the significance of its alliance with QatarEnergy and the value of the Qatari market amidst QatarEnergy’s ambitious expansion plans. The energy giant has set its sights on elevating its LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) to a staggering 126 million mtpa by 2026.

Aligning with Qatar’s Vision

This monumental objective necessitates the progressive development of compression facilities and pipelines. PERMA-PIPE, having served the Qatari market since 2006, now anticipates bringing its innovative technologies even closer to the nation through the Tawteen Program. This strategic initiative is designed to bolster the Qatar National Vision 2030, establish strong in-country suppliers for Qatar’s robust Energy sector, and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth and diversification.

Global Presence and Future Prospects

PERMA-PIPE operates in six countries across fourteen locations and offers ground-breaking solutions for the safe and efficient transportation of various liquids. The company also provided a forward-looking statement detailing potential risks and uncertainties that might affect its operations and business environment. These include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the oil and natural gas market, compliance with credit facilities, global economic conditions, steel prices, order executions, competition, supplier relationships, project cancellations, international business risks, retention of senior management, tax regulations, net operating loss carryforwards, revenue recognition, internal control over financial reporting, and the ever-present threat of cybersecurity.

Strategic Expansion in the Middle East

In a significant move, PERMA-PIPE International Holdings Inc has been enlisted into QatarEnergy’s Tawteen program, marking a strategic expansion in the Middle East, particularly within the Qatari market. This collaboration is expected to bolster PERMA-PIPE’s market share in the region and reinforce its position as a premier supplier of pre-insulated piping systems and related technologies.

QatarEnergy’s planned increase in LNG production capacity presents a mammoth business opportunity for PERMA-PIPE, and its involvement is poised to contribute positively to its revenue growth. The company’s induction into the Tawteen program is likely to have a tangible impact on its financial performance. However, it is crucial to be cognizant of the geopolitical risks inherent in the region that could potentially affect the company’s operations and financial outcomes.

0
Business Energy Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
36 seconds ago
Whistleblower Alleges Fraud, Forgery, and Workplace Misconduct at Chicago Dealership
A whistleblower lawsuit has been filed by Nicholas Davidson, a former finance manager at Kunes Country Ford dealership near Chicago, alleging a myriad of illegal and unethical practices. The lawsuit comes amid a wave of legal battles involving ethical transgressions in the corporate arena. Allegations of Fraudulent Deals and Forgery Davidson alleges that he was
Whistleblower Alleges Fraud, Forgery, and Workplace Misconduct at Chicago Dealership
The Green Wave in FinTech: Sustainability Takes Center Stage
1 min ago
The Green Wave in FinTech: Sustainability Takes Center Stage
Winter Delayed in Sioux Falls: Local Businesses Adapt to Unusual Season
1 min ago
Winter Delayed in Sioux Falls: Local Businesses Adapt to Unusual Season
Daqo New Energy Corp Sees Price Drop Amid Strong Financial Health
1 min ago
Daqo New Energy Corp Sees Price Drop Amid Strong Financial Health
Chicago Launches Initiative to Revitalize Vacant Storefronts and Boost Small Businesses
1 min ago
Chicago Launches Initiative to Revitalize Vacant Storefronts and Boost Small Businesses
Tingo Mobile Launches Groundbreaking ePOS System in Nigeria
1 min ago
Tingo Mobile Launches Groundbreaking ePOS System in Nigeria
Latest Headlines
World News
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
26 seconds
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
39 seconds
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
56 seconds
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
1 min
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
1 min
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
1 min
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
1 min
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
2 mins
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
3 mins
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app