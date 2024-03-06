Ooredoo and Avaya Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Digital Experience in Business Communications

Ooredoo Group and Avaya International announced a groundbreaking partnership at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, positioning both companies at the forefront of enhancing digital experiences for businesses across multiple regions. This collaboration promises to integrate Avaya's state-of-the-art contact centre and unified communications solutions with Ooredoo's robust digital services, offering a comprehensive solution for businesses to thrive in the evolving experience economy.

Strategic Partnership Unveiled

In a significant move to upgrade business communications across the region, Ahmad Abdulaziz al-Neama, Group Regional CEO of Ooredoo, and Nour al-Atassi, vice-president - Service Providers at Avaya International, inked a partnership agreement. This deal not only marks a pivotal moment for both entities but sets a new benchmark in delivering unparalleled customer and employee experiences through advanced technological solutions. By combining Avaya's renowned communications innovations with Ooredoo's leading connectivity services, businesses will now have access to an agile, secure, and scalable suite of digital services.

Empowering Businesses in the Experience Economy

The collaboration between Ooredoo and Avaya is designed to empower businesses to provide exceptional, personalized experiences, crucial in today's experience-driven market. Ahmad Abdulaziz al-Neama emphasized the commitment to providing a turnkey Digital Services solution, enabling businesses to excel at every customer touchpoint. The partnership promises to equip companies with Avaya's trusted solutions, facilitating seamless voice, video, digital, and real-time collaboration, thereby elevating business interactions and customer satisfaction.

Charting the Course to Cloud-Based Communications

With a focus on flexibility and innovation, the partnership also aims to simplify the transition for businesses towards cloud-based communications solutions. Whether businesses opt for on-premise solutions or seek to embrace cloud-hosted services, this alliance ensures a smooth extension of capabilities with minimal operational disruption. Nour al-Atassi highlighted the shared vision of enabling businesses to innovate at their pace, supported by Avaya's market-leading technologies and Ooredoo's expertise in digital transformation.

The strategic alliance between Ooredoo and Avaya heralds a new era in business communications, where delivering outstanding experiences becomes not just a goal, but a standard. As companies across the region navigate the complexities of digital transformation, this partnership stands as a testament to the power of collaborative innovation in creating impactful, experience-driven solutions.