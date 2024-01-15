New Leadership at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha: Malte Budde Appointed as General Manager

Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, a renowned five-star business hotel in Qatar, has announced the appointment of Malte Budde as its new general manager. Budde brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served 15 years in leadership roles at luxury and upscale hotels, including his most recent stint as the general manager of Hyatt Regency Mainz in Germany.

New Leadership at the Helm

Malte Budde’s expertise lies in fostering a culture of excellence, innovating strategies, and building strong relationships with guests, employees, and stakeholders. His appointment to the helm of Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha is a testament to his proven leadership and aptitude in the hospitality industry. He now shoulders the responsibility of overseeing the hotel’s operations, ensuring its smooth functioning.

Major Renovation Project on the Horizon

One of Budde’s significant tasks is to lead a substantial renovation project slated to conclude by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. This renovation aims to enhance the guest experience at the property and reinforce the status of Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha within the portfolio of Hyatt properties in Doha.

Striving for Excellence in Hospitality

Budde’s vision is to establish Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha as the top destination for business travelers. By providing exceptional service and a seamless experience, he aims to ensure the hotel’s reputation as a premier choice for professional guests. The anticipated renovation, coupled with an exceptional team, is set to elevate the guest experience and solidify the hotel’s position as a preferred choice for business travelers.