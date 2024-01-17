Msheireb Downtown Doha Honored With Best Urban Regeneration Project Award

In a significant nod to sustainable urban development, Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) has been bestowed with the Global Economics Award in the Best Urban Regeneration Project category. This accolade recognizes MDD's transformative role in the heart of Doha, Qatar, as a prime example of harmonizing traditional Qatari heritage with modern sustainable living.

Advertisment

Transcending Traditional Boundaries

Developed by Msheireb Properties, MDD has risen as a vibrant city center that not only preserves cultural heritage but is also a key contributor to the economic growth of Qatar and the region. This dynamic city hub has successfully intertwined the past and the present, creating an urban space that is both culturally rich and economically vibrant.

Award Recognizing Excellence and Innovation

Advertisment

The Global Economics Awards are a prestigious recognition of excellence and innovation across various economic sectors. The award for MDD underscores its notable achievements in transforming urban spaces, fostering community engagement, and enhancing the quality of life.

Boosting Economic Growth and Quality of Life

Msheireb Properties' CEO, Eng Ali Mohamed al-Kuwari, emphasized the importance of well-designed city centers in economic development. He pointed out that they not only attract businesses but also elevate the quality of life for residents and visitors. MDD has indeed managed to pull major organizations like Google Cloud, Microsoft Qatar, and American Express, demonstrating its appeal to global corporations.

Apart from fostering economic growth, MDD also proudly showcases a high number of LEED-certified sustainable buildings, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices and making it a model for future urban developments.

Adding to the economic vitality of MDD, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, a global award-winning owner and operator of luxurious hotels and resorts, has established the Mandarin Oriental Doha in Msheireb Downtown Doha and is currently hiring for various key positions, further underlining MDD's role as a thriving economic hub.