Hamad Port: Qatar’s Maritime Powerhouse

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
In the heart of the Middle East, Hamad Port in Doha, Qatar, is carving out its niche as a formidable hub. The port is aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to emerge as a leading global trade center while enhancing logistics services. The port is operated by QTerminals, a joint venture between Mwani Qatar and Milaha, which has reported a series of 2023 achievements amplifying its global footprint.

2023 Achievements: A Year of Progress

Throughout 2023, Hamad Port demonstrated consistent growth and resilience. The port handled 1,318,414 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) of containers, showcasing its capacity to facilitate massive trade volumes. Besides, it received luxury cruise ships, including Mein Schiff 6 and Berlin Express, one of the world’s largest vessels. These instances underscore the port’s ability to accommodate diverse maritime activities.

Rankings and Milestones

Hamad Port also marked a significant milestone, reaching the 8 million TEUs container throughput. This achievement solidifies the port’s growing influence in the global shipping industry. Furthermore, the port was ranked eighth worldwide and third in the Arab region for its efficient operations by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence. These rankings reflect the port’s commitment to operational excellence and efficient service delivery.

Continuous Improvement and Expansion

QTerminals, not resting on its laurels, has maintained ISO certifications, underscoring its adherence to international standards. The operator launched the Middle East 6 shipping line, expanding its reach and facilitating trade across the region. In another strategic move, QTerminals acquired equity in Karmer Holding B V, further broadening its scope. Moreover, it extended its agreement with Akdeniz Port, consolidating its influence in the region.

The role of Hamad Port in Qatar’s economic growth cannot be understated. It enables trade, with over 30 shipping lines connecting to more than 100 maritime destinations globally. By doing so, the port is not just a hub of activity but a vital cog in the machinery driving Qatar’s progress towards its National Vision 2030.

Business Qatar Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

