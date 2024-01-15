Hamad International Airport Welcomes First DHL Flight, Bolstering Position as Logistics Hub

Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Qatar fortified its position as a regional logistics hub on January 12, as it welcomed the first DHL Boeing 767-300 flight—a landmark event marking the initiation of a strategic alliance between DHL and HIA. This partnership underpins their shared devotion to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and is in harmony with the airport's mission to bolster global trade and connectivity.

Shared Vision for Global Business Connectivity

HIA, revered as Qatar's foremost gateway for bridging nations and cultivating trade relations, is committed to supporting global commerce and logistics through its premier services, state-of-the-art facilities, and efficient operations. Michael Mcmillan, HIA's Senior Vice President of Operations & Facilities Management, underscored the potential of this fresh partnership and HIA's function as a pivotal hub for logistics in the region.

Qatar's Strategic Location

Ahmed Elfangary, DHL Express Qatar's Country Manager, identified the significance of Qatar's strategic geographical position and the airport's visionary approach for global business connectivity. The DHL Boeing 767-300 flight is not only a testament to DHL's expansion within Qatar, but it also fortifies HIA's position as a regional logistics hub.

A Rising Trend in Cargo Operations

In 2023, HIA reported handling 2,340,711 tons of cargo, signifying a 1% increase from the previous year and illustrating an ascending trend in cargo operations. As part of its ongoing expansion efforts, HIA is progressing with phase B of its development plans, aiming to accommodate over 70 million travelers annually and striving for an 'exceptional' airport experience. The airport has garnered numerous accolades for its passenger service and facilities, and is a contender for the World's Best Airport at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.