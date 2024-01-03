Doha’s Industrial Sector Witnesses Significant Drop in PPI in November 2023

In the heart of the Middle East, the industrious city of Doha, Qatar reported a significant 1.95% decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for its Industrial sector in November 2023, standing at 118.65 points. The PPI, a critical measure of the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, witnessed a more substantial year-on-year dip of 17.36% compared to November 2022. The primary sectors under its coverage are Mining, Manufacturing, Electricity, and Water.

Changes in the Mining and Quarrying Sector

Predominantly led by the ‘Crude petroleum and natural gas’ category, the Mining and Quarrying sector saw a decrease of 1.58% from October 2023. In a broader temporal perspective, a comparison with November 2022 revealed an 18.43% decline, primarily attributed to a decrease in ‘Crude petroleum and natural gas’ prices by 18.46%.

Manufacturing Sector’s Performance

The Manufacturing sector’s PPI decreased by 4.47% in November 2023 from the preceding month. The ‘Refined petroleum products’ category was at the forefront of this fall, registering a 9.88% decline. In retrospect, a year-on-year comparison with November 2022 highlighted a decrease of 12.91% in the sector’s PPI. Among the various categories, ‘Chemicals and chemical products’ experienced the steepest price drop of 16.19%. However, it is noteworthy that some sub-sectors such as ‘Rubber and plastics products’, and ‘Food products’ witnessed price increases.

Electricity and Water Sectors: A Mixed Picture

On the other hand, the Electricity sector’s PPI painted a different picture, rising by 8.60% compared to October 2023 and recording a year-on-year increase of 8.03%. In contrast, the Water supply group’s PPI decreased by 8.34% from the previous month but increased by 3.74% when compared to November 2022.

In summary, November 2023 witnessed mixed trends across the various sectors in Doha, Qatar. With significant indices like PPI experiencing fluctuations, it remains to be seen how these will influence the broader economic landscape in the future.