en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Doha’s Industrial Sector Witnesses Significant Drop in PPI in November 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Doha’s Industrial Sector Witnesses Significant Drop in PPI in November 2023

In the heart of the Middle East, the industrious city of Doha, Qatar reported a significant 1.95% decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for its Industrial sector in November 2023, standing at 118.65 points. The PPI, a critical measure of the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, witnessed a more substantial year-on-year dip of 17.36% compared to November 2022. The primary sectors under its coverage are Mining, Manufacturing, Electricity, and Water.

Changes in the Mining and Quarrying Sector

Predominantly led by the ‘Crude petroleum and natural gas’ category, the Mining and Quarrying sector saw a decrease of 1.58% from October 2023. In a broader temporal perspective, a comparison with November 2022 revealed an 18.43% decline, primarily attributed to a decrease in ‘Crude petroleum and natural gas’ prices by 18.46%.

Manufacturing Sector’s Performance

The Manufacturing sector’s PPI decreased by 4.47% in November 2023 from the preceding month. The ‘Refined petroleum products’ category was at the forefront of this fall, registering a 9.88% decline. In retrospect, a year-on-year comparison with November 2022 highlighted a decrease of 12.91% in the sector’s PPI. Among the various categories, ‘Chemicals and chemical products’ experienced the steepest price drop of 16.19%. However, it is noteworthy that some sub-sectors such as ‘Rubber and plastics products’, and ‘Food products’ witnessed price increases.

Electricity and Water Sectors: A Mixed Picture

On the other hand, the Electricity sector’s PPI painted a different picture, rising by 8.60% compared to October 2023 and recording a year-on-year increase of 8.03%. In contrast, the Water supply group’s PPI decreased by 8.34% from the previous month but increased by 3.74% when compared to November 2022.

In summary, November 2023 witnessed mixed trends across the various sectors in Doha, Qatar. With significant indices like PPI experiencing fluctuations, it remains to be seen how these will influence the broader economic landscape in the future.

0
Business Energy Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UniFirst Corporation to Announce Q1 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Amidst Mixed Expectations

By Nitish Verma

AEP: A Beacon in the Utility Sector with Strong Investment Potential

By Hadeel Hashem

CSL and Adelaide Brighton Cement to Build World's First Fully Electric Self-Unloading Vessel

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CRA International: Navigating Through Current Challenges and The Road Ahead

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Struggles and Solutions: Karnataka's Electricity Sector in Transition ...
@Business · 1 min
Struggles and Solutions: Karnataka's Electricity Sector in Transition ...
heart comment 0
Nordex Group Secures Major Turbine Orders for Swedish Wind Farms

By Waqas Arain

Nordex Group Secures Major Turbine Orders for Swedish Wind Farms
Nordex Group Secures Contracts for New Wind Farms in Sweden: A Major Boost for European Energy Transition

By Waqas Arain

Nordex Group Secures Contracts for New Wind Farms in Sweden: A Major Boost for European Energy Transition
Technical Analysis and Trading Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation Depositary Shares Series A

By Waqas Arain

Technical Analysis and Trading Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation Depositary Shares Series A
GAIL (India) Ltd Actively Seeking LNG Cargo for January Delivery

By Dil Bar Irshad

GAIL (India) Ltd Actively Seeking LNG Cargo for January Delivery
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
2 mins
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
2 mins
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
2 mins
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
2 mins
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
2 mins
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
3 mins
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
4 mins
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
5 mins
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
5 mins
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app