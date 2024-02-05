DIMDEX 2024: A Deep Dive into Maritime Defence

The Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), now in its 8th edition, is poised to make waves from March 4-6, 2024. Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and hosted by the Qatari Armed Forces at the Qatar National Convention Centre, DIMDEX has been a crucial platform in the defence sector since it was launched in 2008.

Preparing for DIMDEX 2024

The organising committee recently briefed diplomats, military and commercial attaches, and media professionals about the logistic preparations and what participants can expect from the event. Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh al-Ansari spotlighted DIMDEX's growth since its inception, noting the increase in exhibitors, visitors, official delegations, and deals signed.

Middle East Naval Commanders Conference

Concurrently with DIMDEX, the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC) is set to take place. Organized by the Centre for Strategic Studies of the Qatari Armed Forces, this conference will convene military leaders and thinkers to address current global challenges and develop solutions. First Lieutenant (Naval) Khaled Mohamed al-Siddiqi underlined the networking opportunities with high-profile personalities and delegations that will be present.

Strengthening Security and Enhancing Interaction

Major (Navy) Abdul Rahman Yousef al-Maliki discussed the security, logistics, and a sports tournament for ship crews at Hamad Port. Moreover, Brigadier-General Ali Hareb al-Hareb introduced Project 401, aimed at enhancing special forces and counter-terrorism units.

DIMDEX 2024: Growth and Expansion

This year, DIMDEX will expand to over 35,000 square meters across seven halls, expecting to draw more than 20,000 visitors. With a focus on global maritime security and economic implications, DIMDEX 2024 promises to be a significant event in the defence sector, showcasing visiting naval warships at Hamad port and offering comprehensive details about the preparation and scope of the exhibition.